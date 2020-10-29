A modified motorcycle run to provide toys for area children will be on Saturday, hosted by R.I.D.E.R. of Washington.
Those riding motorcycles and other modes of transportation will rendezvous at noon in the Super One parking lot, 710 S. Ninth Ave.
Assembled motorcyclists and motorists will then depart on a short ride bearing the new, unwrapped toys for ages birth-early teens
The toys will be delivered to St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift store, 308 W. Main St., for distribution at Christmastime.
“This year has been particularly hard for so many families. Let’s help them out with Christmas toys for the children,” a post reads on R.I.D.E.R.’s Facebook page. This is the group’s 40th annual toy run.
Because of coronavirus protocols, the traditional chili feed normally held after the toy run has been canceled.
It’s entirely possible there could be participants from a variety of motorcycle groups, such as the Hard Headz, The Green Machine, Brothers of Liberty, Christian Motorcycle Association, Combat Veteran’s International and Combat Motorcycle Association.