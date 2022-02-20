Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever Chapter 258 members will host their 31st annual banquet fundraiser at 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 363 Orchard St.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged as only 400 dinner tickets will be sold. Any remaining tickets at the time of the banquet will be sold at the door with an added $10 fee per ticket. The sales count is being updated on PF’s Facebook page at ubne.ws/BMPF258.
Games and prizes will be offered for children attending the event. There will also be a JROTC raffle of a CZ-USA Bronze 10 12-gauge shotgun. Tickets can be purchased from any officer, board member, or at the banquet.
All proceeds collected for the JROTC raffle are turned over to the Midway Foundation, deposited into the Walla Walla JROTC account and matched by Midway. Live and silent auctions, a Wall of Guns, a shotgun pull and the 50/50 will also be held.
The event raises funds for the chapter’s local wildlife habitat conservation and enhancement projects, public outreach, youth shooting education and recreation opportunities and a new Women on the Wing program to encourage more women to participate in upland hunting and conservation, said PF member Brad Trumbo in a release.
“Since 1990 when it was founded, BMPF has completed approximately 70 habitat projects in Columbia, Walla Walla and Umatilla counties, and the chapter continues to seek new opportunities and cooperate with the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife on habitat projects,” Trumbo said.
“(We) encourage community-member attendance at the banquet on Feb. 26 to support this organization’s commitment to giving back to the community and natural resources,” Trumbo said.
Chapter President Makaiwi Wachter added that “all proceeds from the annual banquet, except for membership dues, stay with BMPF and are prioritized for these events and programs, made possible by the generosity of community members.”
He said they are actively seeking donations to help offset the cost of youth programs, habitat projects and banquet volunteer dinners for Roller Derby Girls, Walla Walla Gun Club Youth Trap & Skeet Team, Walla Walla Community College students and others.
There is a space for sponsorships and donations on the banquet tickets registration form at ubne.ws/pfbanquet or contact BMPF Banquet Chair Marisa Wachter at Banquet@bmpf258.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.