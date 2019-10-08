After the success of her sixth birthday gift in 2018 to Blue Mountain Humane Society, official shelter volunteer Anika Donahue repeated her fundraising efforts for her seventh birthday on Sept. 20.
Instead of gifts for herself, Anika this year collected $1,245 in cash donations through a Facebook fundraiser her parents managed and hundreds of dollars in treats for the animals from friends and family.
For both birthdays, the daughter of Tim and Mariah Donahue of Walla Walla sought donations to benefit the BMHS animal population cared for at 7 E. George St.
It all started when 5-year-old Anika said, “‘mommy and daddy, I’ve been thinking about my (sixth) birthday.’ We asked what she was thinking and she said, ‘I have enough stuff, would it be OK if my friends bring presents for the doggies and kitties (at the humane society) instead of for me?’ We were floored,” Tim emailed.
The Prospect Point Elementary first-grader is interested in animals, math and art.
She would like to be a veterinarian — “or maybe a pirate, princess or ballerina fairy,” Tim said.
In addition to visiting the shelter to help out, Anika loves to help plant and harvest in the family’s large garden. “She also loves to cook and bake. And whenever possible she is snuggling with our two grumpy old cats, Cadbury, who is 11 from the BMHS, and 19-year-old Butterfinger, who came with us from Colorado,” Tim said.