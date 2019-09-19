The 117 members of Walla Walla’s American Legion Walter C. Lee Post 32 and fellow legionnaires are celebrating the organization’s century mark this year.
According to post Adjutant Neil Jacobson, the American Legion is marking its 100th anniversary with a 15-month celebration that began with its national convention in August 2018 and will conclude this year on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
American Legion was founded in March 1919 in Paris by U.S. World War I military personnel stationed in the city. “It was dedicated to the four pillars of service and advocacy: veterans, military personnel, youth and patriotic values,” Jacobson wrote.
The Legion today consists of 55 “departments” in each of the 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, France, Mexico, the Philippines and Puerto Rico. There are approximately 13,000 posts worldwide.
Jacobson noted the veterans of the American Legion “have been instrumental in the creation of a number of major institutions of American society, including formation of the Department of Veterans Affairs, creation of U.S. Flag Code, passage of the GI Bill and more.”
“American Legion posts annually donate more than 3.7 million hours of volunteer service in their communities, provide assistance on more than 181,000 VA benefits claims and cases and donate more than 80,000 pints of blood to collection centers nationwide, (making) the Legion the nation’s single largest blood donor,” Jacobson said.
Members of Post 32 meet at 7 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 102 N. Colville St. Email AmLegionPost32@charter.net or call Neil at 509-540-7518 for more information. On Facebook, see ubne.ws/2rjctkg.
The post was named after a soldier who perished from the effects of mustard gas in World War I. He was a 1st lieutenant with the U.S. Army 146th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Division. Before deployment overseas, the 146th was stationed at Fort Walla Walla.