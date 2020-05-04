American Academy of Arts & Sciences honors WWC grad

University of Illinois Professor Philip W. Phillips, who graduated from Walla Walla College in 1979, has been elected to The American Academy of Arts & Sciences as part of its 2020 class of 276 artists, scholars, scientists and leaders in the public, nonprofit and private sectors.
Philip is in good company as fellow new members of the honorary society include singer-songwriter and activist Joan C. Baez; lawyer and former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr.; and author Ann Patchett.
The June 8 reception to honor new members in New York City has been postponed because of the coronavirus.
Philip is a chemistry faculty member and part of the theoretical condensed matter group in the UI Department of Physics in Champagne. He's developed various models of how electrons travel through superconductors containing copper and iron and how electrons interact at temperatures near absolute zero.
Because of COVID-19, "classes are all online now," Philip emailed. "This semester I am teaching the large electricity and magnetism class for physicists/engineers so it is not much fun. This online stuff is not suited for learning."
He and wife Brett Kaplan, also a professor at UIUC in the comparative literature department, have three children, Orestes, Anya and Melia.
Philip moved to Walla Walla in 1970 with his parents and attended Walla Walla High School and then WWC.
His research is in the areas of condensed matter physics and string theory. "I am trying to figure out how a class of high-temperature superconductors, the copper-oxide ceramics, work. And in string theory I am trying to figure out how black holes evaporate. I basically work on physical phenomena that do not fit into the standard paradigms," he said.
He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Washington in 1982. After a Miller Fellowship at Berkeley, he joined the teaching faculty at Massachusetts Institute of Technology from 1984-1993. He joined the University of Illinois faculty in 1993 and is a fellow of the Guggenheim Memorial Foundation, the American Association for the Advancement of Science and of the American Physical Society.
He is recognized for his work on the random dimer model, a 1-D model that conducts electricity in the presence of disorder thereby violating the localization theorem of Anderson’s and for developing the concept of Mottness, which explains the break-down of the particle concept in strongly interacting systems such as the copper-oxide high-temperature superconducting materials.
His parents are Hollibert "Holly" and Carmella Phillips of College Place.
Founded in 1780 by John Adams, John Hancock and others who believed the new republic should honor exceptionally accomplished individuals and engage them in advancing the public good, the Academy continues to recognize excellence and rely on its members' expertise to advance its projects, according to a release from UI.
Academy members include Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton in the 18th century; Ralph Waldo Emerson and Maria Mitchell in the 19th; Robert Frost, Martha Graham, Margaret Mead, Milton Friedman and Martin Luther King Jr. in the 20th; and in the past 20 years, Antonin Scalia, Michael Bloomberg, John Lithgow, Judy Woodruff and Bryan Stevenson.
International honorary members include Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein, Winston Churchill, Laurence Olivier, Mary Leakey, John Maynard Keynes, Akira Kurosawa and Nelson Mandela.
An independent research center, the academy does multidisciplinary, nonpartisan research that engages experts in various fields and professions to provide pragmatic solutions for complex challenges, according to its website.