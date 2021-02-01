College-bound high school seniors affected in some way by Alzheimer’s disease are eligible for an Alzheimer’s Foundation of America scholarship of up to $5,000 as part of its annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship Essay Contest.
Entries must be submitted by Feb. 15 at alzfdn.org/scholarship.
Entrants should write a 1,200- to 1,500-word essay that describes how Alzheimer’s disease has affected them, their families or communities and what they have learned from their experiences.
Such experiences could be caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s, volunteering or working at a care setting, raising Alzheimer’s awareness or conducting research about Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related illnesses.
“Millions of teens across the country have real, compelling stories about how they were affected, influenced or inspired by their experiences with Alzheimer’s disease,” said AFA President and CEO Charles J. Fuschillo Jr.
“We encourage tomorrow’s leaders in the fight against Alzheimer’s to share their experiences today for the chance to earn a college scholarship and help raise Alzheimer’s awareness throughout the country.”
The grand prize is a $5,000 college scholarship. Prizes will also be awarded for a $2,500 first-runner-up award, $1,500 second-runner-up award, and honorable mentions between $1,000 and $400. Since the program’s inception, nearly $300,000 in college scholarships have been disbursed. The support of charitable donors has supported this effort.
To support this and other programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease, visit alzfdn.org/donate or call AFA at 866-232-8484.