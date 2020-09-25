Hundreds of area residents are expected to participate in the Walla Walla Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 3.
However, the event will not feature a large in-person gathering this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and physical distancing guidelines.
The original date set for this Saturday was postponed a week because of poor air quality from pervasive wildfire smoke that choked the Northwest. The fires around the West Coast were thankfully drenched here by a good downpour late last week.
Instead, participants will watch a local opening ceremony online and then walk individually or with family and friends in the location of their choice.
This year, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere — on every sidewalk, track and trail across the country.
Participants and the general public may also visit a drive-by Promise Garden display honoring all who have been impacted by the disease.
It will be available for viewing purposes only from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3 at 682 Prospect Ave., Walla Walla.
Last year, this inspiring event raised more than $25,000 to fight Alzheimer’s disease and provide care and support programs for local families.
Registration is free and every participant will receive a welcome kit in the mail with five Walk to End Alzheimer’s flags to carry with them on Walk day.
Anyone who donates or raises $100 or more will also receive a 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt.
Register at alz.org/walk or call 1-800-272-3900. The local contact is Erica Grissmerson at 509-207-7999 or emgrissmerson@alz.org.
Proceeds from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s provide critical funding for the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“People in the community impacted by Alzheimer’s need our support now more than ever. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research to end the disease,” said Carrie McBride in a release.