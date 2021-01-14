From 1964 to 1973, 2.1 million American men and women served in Vietnam. Of the 58,152 killed, the Army saw 38,179 casualties or 2.7% of its force; the Marine Corps saw 14,836 or 5% killed; Navy/Coast Guard fatalities were 2,556 or 2%; and the Air Force lost 2,580 or 1%. — Department of Defense
For retired Walla Walla Union-Bulletin publisher Larry Duthie, some of the military deaths during the Vietnam War were deeply personal, hammering him to the core. Affecting him still. In some cases he witnessed when fellow U.S. Navy pilots — his buddies — were killed.
He nearly lost his own life when he was shot down on a bombing run over North Vietnam. Duthie recounts this heart-in-throat episode in the just-published memoir, “Return to Saigon.”
Before the U.S. entered into a war with the North Vietnamese, Duthie and his family lived in Saigon in 1959 while he was in high school, drawn to the exotic locale for his father Larry’s work.
It was a horizon-broadening time for Duthie who came from West Texas. Saigon was generally safe enough in the daytime to venture out with his clique of guys, explore the teeming city and get up to the kinds of swimming, parties, motorcycle racing, bar hopping and beer-drinking hijinks typical of teens.
But he doesn’t start with that recollection. Instead, on the first page readers are crammed with Duthie into the constricting single-seat cockpit of his Navy A-4E Skyhawk jet and launched amid waves of adrenaline on his flight, including as its nose plunges unceasingly toward the ground, his life on impact uncertain.
His jet took a hit from which there was no limping back to the deck of his ship, the Essex-class aircraft carrier USS Oriskany, dubbed the Mighty O.
And yet with the crash imminent, he had the presence of mind to consider his seated posture to prevent compressed vertebrae as the ejection rocket blasted him and the seat free. It happens, he writes, in the time it takes to say “Oh!” One-quarter of a second. Then, on that beautiful, clear morning as he parachuted to terra firma, despite enemy operatives headed toward him, he noticed the lush view on that clear day.
“Sweet fresh air replaces the oil smoke I’d been breathing,” he wrote. “It’s odd how this registers right now, how I’m taking in a vista when I’m facing capture. Death even.”
His journey from adolescence into adulthood and combat is fascinating. And with years of practice as a journalist, editor and publisher with the knack to turn a phrase he enlivens the story so readers, see, hear, feel, breathe his hair-raising, sometimes funny and devastating experiences.
He described the harrowing fire he barely escaped aboard Oriskany on Oct. 26, 1966. A lit flare locked in a flare locker started the conflagration that killed 44 sailors, mostly air crew, and injured 156 more.
Duthie joined the Navy in November 1962 and was released as a lieutenant on Aug. 15, 1969. He did three tours, arriving in the middle of the first as a must-pump replacement for another pilot who had been killed and flew less than 50 combat missions.
He was shot down in the first week of his second tour and was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash. Oriskany’s fire cut short the second cruise while it went in for extensive repairs.
In his three tours Duthie flew 137 missions. Other pilots flew 200 or more missions in two tours during that time, he said.
As fellow pilots were shot down and died or were captured, he agonized over their well being or loss, questioned why he was there and what the U.S. government was doing in that country, in that war.
“Return to Saigon” is a tour de force, an on-the-edge-of-your-seat adventure, a slice of life, politics and history worth reading.
How he came to write it is another story: At 42, he “went totally nuts. I just wasn’t happy. I was angry all the time and taking it out on (wife) Roz. I woke up angry every single day.”
So, while living on San Juan Island in north Puget Sound, he visited with psychologist Lance Sobel in Friday Harbor, who said he should talk and think about his time in Vietnam, something he’d assiduously avoided. He wasn’t diagnosed with PTSD. That came later with the VA.
“The shrink said to express it and for a writer that’s the best way to deal with it,” Duthie said. While Roz worked, Duthie took time off and wrote, a cathartic process.
“Turns out when you get demons down on paper they go away or are not so powerful,” he said in an interview on Dec. 10.
He told the story in a variety of ways — as fiction, from a woman’s point of view, in first person. He landed an agent, and the book made its way around New York City publishing houses. They wanted to see it in third person, not first person, he said, but through the process Duthie lost interest.
He’s been in a writing group of three men and two women, all serious writers, for more than 30 years. Writing and rewriting, he said, “That poor group has seen iteration after iteration, chapter after chapter.” Magazines published some of those parts, he said.
Then, when he retired as U-B publisher in April 2009, he decided to get serious and complete the memoir. He writes on a keyboard, in Microsoft Word. “Revise, revise, revise. I just wanted to get it done with, finally.”
The agent shopped the new version and it was rejected 17 times. One of the guys from Spokane in his writing group looked it over and moved chapters around, gave it better structure.
Again he rewrote it. “The agent shopped it around some more, and finally said there are too many Vietnam books out there.”
The result? OK3 Publishing was hatched, founded by Duthie and former squadron mates and writers Don Purdy and Mike Mullane. The company name is from the best grade a pilot can make for a carrier landing; they aim to hook target wire No. 3 across the deck.
“At that point I published it myself,” Duthie said.
He has a pretty good memory, even when plumbing details from the 1960s. “I remember stuff like that vividly, but it needs checking, and as a journalist I checked and verified everything.”
He also drew from journals sent to him from the widow of former roommate Roger Duter, who kept a journal “every day, day to day, for the 1967 cruise,” Duthie said.
A number of his fellow pilots read his completed book and the only discrepancy noted was the out-of-sequence death of a pilot who went overboard, trapped in his plane as it plummeted off Oriskany’s deck and sank.
Duthie liked being the sole occupant in his jet.
“I wanted to fly an airplane that isn’t flown by committee,” he said. “That’s what makes them safe — two to three guys — but I wanted the single-pilot jet. It’s the smallest aircraft in the Navy. Its wings don’t fold up. It’s a workhorse as an attack bomber. Close to 300 were shot down.”
Part of his sanity and connectedness is continued contact with other Navy guys, including those he writes about in the book.
“I spoke with Mike Mullane today,” he said on Dec. 10, “Don Purdy the day before yesterday. Talked with Jim Waldron, (dubbed) YDK/the Young Dumb Kid, our intelligence officer, which is why we called him that, I suppose. I stay in touch with a good number of those guys, including my first commanding officer until he died this year. We attended his 93rd birthday party a couple of years ago.”
From piloting airplanes, he went into a 40-year journalism career, always in small communities, with Walla Walla being the largest town in his newspapering days.
And that therapy he had in mid-life saved his good marriage — he and Roz celebrated their 50th anniversary in August 2020.
In retirement Duthie is “the hand of a small farm (south of Walla Walla). I work for the farmer, Roz Duthie. It’s always been her passion. I gave her a real tractor one year. I keep ‘em running, do other chores. It’s just a hobby farm of 10 acres.”
Over the years he’s restored a few cars: a 1938 Ford truck he finished and sold; a 1988 Alfa Romeo made into a track car driveable on streets and sold; and is currently working on a street-worthy 1978 Datsun 280Z, in which he’s installed air conditioning and is putting in a Chevy 350 V-8 engine.
“I just like to mess with these cars,” he said.
And there are more stories in the Renaissance man.
The tale flowing from his keyboard these days is about his grandmother, Anne Duthie, who gave 5-year-old Duthie his first airplane ride and is his inspiration for taking to the sky.
“Anne learned to fly in 1926-27, worked in an airplane factory in exchange for flying lessons,” Duthie said. She fell in love with her flying instructor and barnstormed, was a wing walker, parachuted twice for the spectacle of the crowd, then eventually crashed her plane. I have her leather helmet and fabric with her name on it.”
“That crazy woman,” Duthie calls her.
Anne Duthie returned to El Paso, and across the border, got a quickie divorce from Duthie’s grandfather, Jim Duthie. She took the papers to the El Paso court judge who gave young son Larry (same name as the author) the option of whom to live with. He chose his stepfather, Jim.
“Judge said the divorce is off, and they stayed together the rest of their lives. Fought continuously the rest of their lives,” Duthie said
The Memphis, Missouri, historical society provided information about Anne and verified a lot of things, found pictures of the flight instructor, his farm, where they flew. “It’ll be creative nonfiction, I don’t have enough to write a real biography,” Duthie said.