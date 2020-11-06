‘Tis the season to make wishes come true.
“The holidays may look a little different in 2020, but YWCA Walla Walla is as committed as ever to making sure the families we work with in the shelter, in support groups and in LiNC life skills classes have a beautiful season of peace and joy with the dignity they deserve,” said YWCA Communications Coordinator Jan Asher Dolph in a release.
Through the Y’s Adopt a YWCA Family program contributors can shop for a family they’ve been matched to, provide gift cards and stocking stuffers.
To help donate to the experience, call the YWCA no later than Nov. 20 at 509-525-2570 or email YWCA LiNC Assistant Jessica Swanson at jswanson@ywcaww.org.
Jessica will suss out donation preferences, then match contributors with a family to shop for.
“How much to spend is up to you, but based on past years, she suggests up to $75 per person,” Jan said.
“Due to COVID, we are encouraging donors to shop online or to use curbside pickup,” said Director of Client Services Mary Byrd. By shopping online, packages can be delivered directly to YWCA Walla Walla c/o the adopted family’s ID number.
Gift cards will limit time in a store and give a parent the joy of choosing their children’s gifts themselves.
Donors can purchase physical or electronic gift cards, the latter which can be emailed, and they can be specific to a store or brand or simply be prepaid Visa cards.
If ordering online, donors should order early enough for gifts to arrive by Dec. 15.
Smaller, more general donations are also welcome. Stocking stuffers could be notebooks, gum or candy, toiletry bags, coloring books and gel pens, headphones, warm socks and card games.
The deadline to deliver gifts to the YWCA office is Dec. 15.
Buzz the front desk and leave gifts or gift cards right outside the front doors anytime between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.