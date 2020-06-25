Active mentors added to Rotary scholarship program

A new associated mentorship program marks the 13th year of the Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club scholarship awards.
The seven senior students selected from their respective schools to be recipients of these new $1,000 Rotary academic scholarships are Niel Wright, College Place High School; Wendy Vargas, DeSales High School; Marley Ahler, Waitsburg High School; Kylee Roberts, Lincoln High School; Gabriel Torres, Walla Walla Valley Academy; Dominic Solis, Touchet High School; and Reese Fewell, Walla Walla High School.
Scholarship committee members initiated the program this spring to provide active mentoring of each scholarship recipient by a selected Rotarian, said Rotarian Maryann Cole in a release.
“A trained mentor will help the high school student prepare for entering college and be supportive through to graduation,” said Rotarian Curt Nelson.
“The role for the mentor is to help the student navigate the academic process, which could include completing a college application or a financial aid application; registering for classes; or acquiring study skills.
“Mentors will also outline the different college or university resource personnel and programs designed to aid incoming students.”
The club grants an award annually to one student from each area high school that selects an eligible recipient.
There is no traditional scholarship application process. Students who receive the Rotary scholarships are chosen by their teachers, counselors or administrators.
The following criteria are used for the selection process: scholastic ability and progress, financial need and personal challenges overcome.
The main focus is on their potential and future goals.
Noon Rotary meets online Thursdays at noon via Zoom and is live streamed on Facebook. The meeting features a community interest program, discussion of service and club fellowship. For more details, contact club President Jan Corn at impresssalon@gmail.com or online see ubne.ws/2qPsr6T or on Facebook ubne.ws/2q4sj6a.