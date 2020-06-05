AAUW's boxes for unwanted books to reopen for donations

One of the trends that’s bubbled to the surface during the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is cleaning homes, garages, basements and storage areas and sorting through belongings to determine what can be donated for use by others.
That includes books and that’s where the Walla Walla Branch of American Association of University Women comes in.
The philanthropic nonprofit raises funds from the annual sale of used books to fund scholarships for women and other projects that benefit the community.
On June 13 when their donation drop boxes will again be open, volunteers with the book sale committee will be on hand at each site to accept donations from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Anyone with 10 or more boxes of books are asked to deliver them to the former YWCA Ice Chalet, where the books are sorted and stored until the annual sale in February.
Drive in the alley north of Birch Street off First Avenue and bring books in the recessed door near the alley drop box. Wear a mask in order to enter the building.
Other drop boxes are located at John’s Wheatland Bakery, Southgate Center Market — formerly Harvest Foods — Andy’s Market, Impress Salon on Plaza Way and Fry’s True Value in Milton-Freewater.
Books donated at other times may be placed in the boxes, which are checked daily.
“We continue to be grateful to the community for their donations and appreciate those who saved books for us until we could reopen,” said committee cochair Kay Raddatz.
The next book sale will be Feb. 19-21.
AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For more information on the book sale or AAUW, see