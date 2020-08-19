Social distancing? Following protocols to stay safe and well in this the age of coronavirus?
Conduct the Walla Walla Branch of the American Association of University Women Kitchen Tour in the middle of the pandemic?
Sure! The 18th annual fundraiser follows a recipe prepared to measure and easily consumed from an easy chair at home.
How? Organizers decided to serve it up online this year.
The inaugural virtual tour will have new features and an easily navigated format, said AAUW Kitchen Tour Chairwoman Kathy Foster in a release.
Premiering on Oct. 4 on wallawalla-wa.aauw.net, the benefit will be available online through the end of the year and can be visited as often one wishes. For free.
“With primary concern for the health and safety of our community in mind, the 2020 virtual Kitchen Tour means visitors can participate without having to leave home — no driving to a kick-off site, no parking and no crowding,” Kathy said.
The format is neither limited to a single day nor by the number of people who can fit in each kitchen on the tour, “so many more individuals will be able to participate in the tour for three months.”
The tour is a major fundraiser for AAUW’s local philanthropic efforts.
The virtual event will allow tour participants to donate funds to Walla Walla AAUW directly from the website, while learning about the local branch and how fundraising dollars from the tour and annual Book Sale are used here.
The continued sponsorship of the tour by several local businesses means all funds raised to go back into the community, Kathy said.
Eight kitchens are ready to explore with interactive 3-D images, custom work, photos and details. Three are real “show-stoppers.” Other kitchens include one originally constructed in 1986 and recently remodeled to modern efficiency; a 1959 DIY colorful retro space reflective of the home’s vintage and a 1940s compact kitchen upgraded to contemporary beauty and functionality.
Tour participants will discover personal homeowner visions, goals and challenges in bringing each kitchen to life and be inspired by their creativity, Kathy said.
A list of resources and craftspeople for each kitchen will be included, too.
For more information about AAUW, see