AAUW names Tech Trek camp scholarship recipients

American Association of University Women Walla Walla Affiliate members selected eight local girls for scholarships to an AAUW Tech Trek Science and Math Camp.
However, because of the coronavirus, the camp this summer was postponed. But this cohort is expected to attend a year from now in July with the 2021 local cohort, said Judy Peasley, local AAUW 2020 Tech Trek coordinator.
Girls are immersed in a world that empowers and encourages them to think about themselves as future scientists, engineers, mathematicians and computer specialists at Tech Trek Science Camp, Judy said in a release.
“This is the sixth year our local branch of AAUW has afforded this opportunity to local students, she said.
Recipients are: Macy Eggart, daughter of Jami and Bryan Eggart, Jaden Olson, daughter of Sarah and Nathan Olson, Maddy Van Cleve, daughter of Kate Van Cleve and Chad Hulett, and Hanna Wright, daughter of Kim and Todd Wright, all from Garrison Middle School; Kazziaunna Canfield, daughter of Tonya Martin, Hannah Hutchison, daughter of Erin and Tim Hutchison, and Zoey Murdoch, daughter of Kimberly and John Murdoch, all from John Sager Middle School, College Place; and Sara Wiberg, daughter of Catherine and Kyle Wiberg, Touchet Secondary School.
The seventh-graders would normally attend the camp this summer on the Eastern Washington University campus in Cheney. Camps are also held at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma. The AAUW-WW branch also plans to select a 2021 cohort of seventh-graders, pending confirmation by the state Tech Trek committee.
Funds for these and other local scholarships and educational projects are raised through the annual AAUW fall Kitchen Tour and February AAUW Book Sale.
To be considered, girls must be nominated by a science or math teacher; submit an application and essay and undergo an interview, the latter of which was conducted by video conference this year. The branch covers all expenses except a $50 registration fee and transportation to and from camp, which are the family responsibility.
The one-week camp features hands-on science and technology classes, with opportunities to meet inspiring women role models and a unique college campus experience, Judy said. The program’s goal is to provide an environment in which girls can learn about opportunities open to them in the science, technology, engineering and math educational and professional fields.
Tech Trek started more than 15 years ago in California. After seeing how effective the program is — alumnae are more likely than their peers to take advanced science and math classes and eventually go to college — AAUW expanded Tech Trek to four more states including Washington.
For more information about AAUW Walla Walla, see wallawalla-wa.aauw.net; and for more about Tech Trek in Washington, see techtrek-wa.aauw.net.