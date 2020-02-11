AAUW mini-grant applications being accepted

The Walla Walla Branch of American Association of University Women is accepting applications for its 2020 Community Mini-grants program.
The mini grants are awarded to community educational projects that align with the AAUW mission statement, which advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research, said Linda Brown, mini-grant committee chairwoman.
Previous grants have gone to area school libraries, teacher trainings, afterschool program projects, school science equipment and resources for advocates of foster children, she said in a release.
The mini-grant application deadline is April 15. Forms are available at ubne.ws/2SkGsYl.
Whitman students earn honors
Local students earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College.
Recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum 12 credits, passed all credits attempted and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
Milton Freewater: Kaitlynne Jensen.
Walla Walla: Cana Baez, James Bogley, JoAnn Carmody, Kyler Dunn, Sophia Gregoire, Lizbeth Llanes Macias, Keelin McKern, Christian Moreno, Ephraimia Reese, Daisy Schonder, John Wallace-Bailey.
Students make honor rolls
Jennifer Shetler of Walla Walla made the honor roll at Spokane Falls Community College for fall quarter 2019.
And Campbell Schulke of Walla Walla earned a place on the Spokane Community College honor roll for fall quarter 2019. Students on the honor roll earned a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
Jennifer is one of 1,934 students at SFCC who earned a place on the academic honor roll.
Community Colleges of Spokane is a 12,300-square-mile state community college district that includes SCC, SFCC and six rural education sites, serving residents in Pend Oreille, Stevens, Whitman, Ferry and parts of Lincoln counties.