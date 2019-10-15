Eight unique kitchens in the Walla Walla area opened to the public to raise funds for Walla Walla Affiliate American Association of University Women-sponsored programs.
More than 400 people attended the 17th annual AAUW Kitchen Tour on Oct. 6, according to tour co-chairwomen Cecile Ervin and Donna Murray.
The event raised approximately $15,000 that will go toward funding scholarships for local women and to support education projects throughout the community.
Attendees started at Whitehouse-Crawford restaurant by picking up their guides and maps for the self-guided tour.
Homeowners graciously opened their kitchens and shared the details of design and construction with tour-goers, Cecile said via email. Hosts included Naina and Anand Rao, Trevor and Jeanine March, Phillip and Patricia Thompson, Peter and Dawn Cornett, Lou Holm and Andrew Rodriguez, Tracy and Ann Redding, Jamie and Kyle Williams and Carmen and Ed Thomas.
As sponsors, Bunch Finnigan Appliances of Kennewick, Gary’s Paint & Decorating, t.h.e. Interior and GALA Realty Group in Walla Walla supported the event.
The printed 40-page full-color tour booklets contain details of design elements and materials used in the kitchens.
“Past tourgoers have told us they save their copy as a resource and inspiration for their own projects,” Cecile said.
Donations from local businesses and individuals, an assortment of gift certificates from local retailers and restaurants made possible four raffle opportunities. Raffle winners are Ginny Schreader, Heather Lee, Dalia Corkrum and Carmen Funderburk.
Additionally, support came from ticket buyers and those who placed ads in the guide.
“We encourage everyone to wine, dine and shop locally — we are so fortunate to have a wealth of services and products right here in Walla Walla,” Cecile said.
The 2020 Kitchen Tour is slated for Oct. 4.
The other AAUW-sponsored fundraiser is the annual book sale. The 56th annual event will be Feb. 21-12 in The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 N. Rose St. Members steward a huge selection of tomes in 40 categories at great prices.