The American Association of University Women — Walla Walla Branch awarded $2,500 scholarships to six women this spring.
Recipients are Erica Burmood, Lindsay Tebeck, Esmerelda Reynoso, Michelle Brooks, Cynthia Montalvo and Nicole Hamada.
AAUW’s branch scholarship is awarded to women who are attending college or university and who experienced an interruption during their education. The STEM Horizons scholarship — awarded to Cynthia and Nicole this spring — is given to women who are declared STEM majors.
AAUW Walla Walla branch scholarships chair Michelle Higgins said, “We’re excited to help these college students pursue their educational goals and relieve some of the financial burdens that women experience on top of their worries as first-generation students, single moms, parents, caregivers, current employees or countless other roles and responsibilities that they’re dealing with while taking classes at colleges and universities. Support for women helps them obtain their degrees and have less education debt as they begin their careers.
“Our branch devotes countless hours to raising money for these scholarships through fundraisers like the annual Kitchen Tour in October and the AAUW Book Sale in February. We’re fortunate to live in a wonderful and supportive community like Walla Walla.”
AAUW was founded in 1881 to promote education and equity for women. The Walla Walla Branch was chartered in 1921, and currently has 219 members. Membership is open to men and women who hold a two-year degree or higher from an accredited college or university.
New science program on deck
Whitman College Science Outreach program coordinator Heidi Chapin announced the new website resource, “Science at Home.” Whitman students are supporting the site by creating quick science experiments that can be done with things found around the house. The short, fun experiment videos are at ubne.ws/2ZH7BKl.
“Our goal of Science at Home is to promote science education in our local community through hands-on experiences created to inspire,” Heidi said. “By investigating the world through inquiry and exploration, our experiments are designed to encourage outside the box thinking and scientific discovery.”
New content is added weekly, including content-specific videos like Meet a Snake (coming soon). The goal is to impart resources usually shared through science night, classroom programs and field trips to Whitman Hall of Science.