There's still time to apply for the 2020 Community Mini-Grants awarded to educational projects that align with American Association of University Women's mission statement.
The Walla Walla Branch AAUW extended its application deadline to Sept. 15 for the local program. AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research, according to a release from member Linda Brown.
Applications already submitted will be retained and an opportunity for updating is being offered to applicants. New applications will be accepted and considered by the AAUW committee after the September due date.
Further information can be found online at wallawalla-wa.aauw.net or call Linda at 509-386-7865.