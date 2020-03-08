AAUW book sale garners $62K for scholarships, projects

Walla Walla Branch American Association of University Women’s annual book sale on Feb. 21-23 rates as the most successful in its 56-year history, with a gross income of $62,425. Of that total, $10,074 came from collectible books.
Proceeds are applied toward scholarships for women returning to college and educational projects and events. Find out more about these opportunities at wallawalla-wa.aauw.net.
With 210 shifts needed to run the sale, many members volunteered for multiple shifts to make it work, according to a release from Kay Raddatz, who co-chairs the event with Melanie Plantaric.
Fifteen Walla Walla Community College John Deere and automotive technology program student and staff volunteers loaded the boxes onto a big truck from the commercial driving program. Fifty students from the Walla Walla and College Place Latino clubs, WWCC women’s basketball team and Walla Walla University students helped set up the tables and signs and carried in the 1,900 boxes.
Clearly marked signs floated on posts well over the tops of tables, visible across The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center ballroom, helped shoppers find what they wanted.
The largest categories in the regular collection were children’s books, young adult, cooking, biographies and autobiographies, science fiction and fiction.
Throughout the year members of the philanthropic group pick up books from drop boxes and from homes, sort them, cut boxes to size, price collectible books, manage categories, recycle cardboard, put up yard signs, hand out cards and work at the sale.
This year sales by credit/debit card jumped to 60% compared to 56% last year.
Shoppers and members were pleased with the event, describing it as a top favorite of the year. “It’s always fun to see so many persons from varied ages and stages enjoying the ‘hunt’ for more reading pleasure,” one browser said.
One enjoyed the sale, selection variety and preparation efforts made for the sale.
Others recognized the time, passion and commitment of dedicated volunteers to make the well-orchestrated fundraiser happen.
The event stems from community members who donate the books, CDs, DVDs and audio books throughout the year, Kay said.
Drop boxes are situated at John’s Wheatland Bakery, Impress Salon on Plaza Way, the alley behind the YWCA, Southgate Center Marke (formerly Harvest Foods), Andy’s Market in College Place and Fry’s True Value (formerly Ace Hardware) in Milton-Freewater.
Arrangements may be made to have large donations picked up by calling 509-386-0421.
The next book sale will be Feb. 19-21, 2021.
Lion hopes to restart M-F club
Eli Guida is coordinating efforts to reestablish a Lions Club in Milton-Freewater and wants to hear from those interested in becoming members, according to a release.
“Lions Clubs enable residents to speak for the needs of their communities and provide their areas with hands-on community service,” Eli said.
The Milton-Freewater club’s efforts to serve the community will begin with a focus on providing local flood assistance, made possible via a disaster relief grant provided by Lions Club International Foundation.
For more information, or to inquire about membership, contact Eli at 541-861-9185 or emelia_68@hotmail.com.
Father-daughter ball a hit
Tony Biagi went to great lengths to ensure his unsuspecting daughter could attend the 19th annual Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Father Daughter Ball on Feb. 29.
His presence was a surprise to her. He’s serving in the military and flew in from Missouri for the special date.
Participants turned out in record numbers. More than 300 dads and daughters packed into Garrison Middle School’s gym for the night of dance-offs, games, contests and prizes.
“We have grown so much we are looking at moving to a bigger venue to accommodate this popular, growing event,” said Angela Potts, Parks & Rec supervisor.
Awards went to dads in such categories as the limbo, tallest, most and least hair, Disney Dad, oldest, Dad with the Most Daughters and Dad who Drove the Farthest.
Awards also went to Oldest Daughter, Youngest Daughter and Daughter with the Most Freckles.
Energetic dads competed in dance offs, such as the Wild ’n’ Craziest Dad and Best Country Dancer.
“We just love these dads who aren’t afraid to get out there and get a little silly to put a smile on their daughter’s and everyone’s faces, as well as creating a beautiful memory they will cherish forever,” said Beth Rowlette, event coordinator.
Because of the increase in participants, Jeri Akari, the ball’s professional photographer with Cherished Moments Photography, now uses three photographers with three separate background booths to capture attendees in their finery.
“We couldn’t do this ball without the support of our donors year after year. We look forward to something spectacular next year, as it will be the Father Daughter Ball’s 20th anniversary,” Beth added.
The event receives such sponsor support as donations of cookies, pastries and donuts from Safeway, Albertson’s and Super One; 10 fruit pies from Shari’s; Pizzaries gift certificates for prizes such as Papa Murphy’s, Dominos and Big Cheese; ice cream and yogurt certificates from Blue Palm and Dairy Queen; gift certificates from Ice Berg, Clarette’s, PE Bistro, Asian Fusion and Chiquillas; and one month of free youth fencing classes from Robert Tobacco.