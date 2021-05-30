American Association of University Women has a new location where donors can drop off books that they no longer wish to keep. A book donation box has been placed at Grocery Outlet, 910 S Ninth Ave.
AAUW collects thousands of books over the course of the year for its annual book sale. The next one is set for Feb. 18-20 at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, said book sale committee co-chair Kay Raddatz.
"AAUW would like to thank the folks at the Grocery Outlet for supporting the community by permitting us to have a box at their store. This will replace the Impress salon location on Plaza Way, which will be closing at the end of June when owner Jan Corn retires. We thank Jan for the 10 years she hosted a box for us," Raddatz said.
Donation boxes in Walla Walla are also at Southgate Center Market (formerly Harvest Foods), John’s Wheatland Bakery, in the alley behind the YWCA, in College Place at Andy’s Market and in Milton-Freewater at Fry’s True Value, formerly Ace Hardware.
To arrange for the pickup of large donations, call 509-386-0421 or 509-386-9369. AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. Book sale proceeds help fund scholarships for women and girls, along with other projects. For more details, see wallawalla-wa.aauw.net.