From its first book fair in April 1964 to the 56th annual American Association of University Women Book Sale benefit this month, the wealth of book genres continues.
Shoppers can peruse the thousands of options from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, in the The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center ballrooms, 6 W. Rose St.
The sale supplies countless children and adults in the community with reasonably priced books. Proceeds are then rolled back into the community through scholarships and other social services programs.
And do AAUW members have a deal for shoppers: The Feb. 23 sale offers fill-a-bag for $10.
In previous years shoppes could use plastic grocery bags. This time, to be more environmentally sound, books must go into provided paper bags, which are of larger capacity than the plastic ones and that means more books for the bucks, said book sale co-chairwoman Kay Raddatz in a release.
After extensive research a committee determined some reusable bags are made of plastics and decided the best choice is the paper bag. These will be available for shoppers every day of the sale, but shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags on Friday and Saturday.
Shoppers may transfer their books to their own bags on Sunday after they check out, she said.
Approximately 40,000 high-quality paperback and hardback fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, DVDs, CDs, and audio books and collectibles will be sold.
“Patrons can find books for their own reading pleasure, as well as gifts, such as coffee table books, cookbooks, golden oldies or the latest best seller,” Kay said.
Forty marked categories will include fiction, history, cookbooks, self-help, biographies, military history, western fiction, religion, art, science fiction, local history, sports, animals and many more.
Fiction books, except western fiction, have been placed in divisions of the alphabet (A-B, C-D, etc.) and popular authors are grouped together.
Several categories have been subdivided for find-ability. The biography category has been divided into celebrities, U.S. presidents, political figures and families, British, historical, authors, scientists/medical, World War I and II.
Because the largest nonfiction category is for biographies, shoppers looking for one on Winston Churchill will not have to sift through all the biographies of pop stars, and vice versa. Music CDs have sections on jazz, classical, musical sound tracks, country, and others.
Science fiction category manager Glenda Montgomery, has undertaken the giant task of dividing the books into A, B, C, etc. by author’s last name, to make books easier to find, Kay said.
Shoppers will find the largest selection ever of science fiction/fantasy books, graphic novels and manga, approximately 3,000 titles.
Most of these came from one collector. Included will be classics, Star Wars, Star Trek, and plenty of fun books related to TV, movies and computer games. Also featured will be women science fiction authors, such as Marion Zimmer Bradley, Andre Norton, Anne McCaffrey and Mercedes Lackey.
The very popular young adult category, managed by Jen Stutesman, will have more than 1,500 titles. Young adult books, such as the “Harry Potter” series, are written for 12- to 18-year-olds, with more adult themes than children’s chapter books, such as the “Goosebumps” series. This makes it easy for young adults to find books they would enjoy.
Popular authors to be found in the young adult section include Suzanne Collins, Garth Nix, Veronica Roth, Tamora Pierce, and Patrick Ness. Teen comics and graphic novels are also featured.
Big donations of books this year have resulted in a larger-than-usual collection of military nonfiction, especially military aircraft and weapons, a beautiful variety of books on classic cars located in the how-to/auto section, and books on airplanes, which can be found in the science category.
Prices for most items range from children’s 50 cents, CDs $1, DVDs $2, paperbacks $2.50, hardbacks $4, audio books $4). Collectibles are priced individually.
Credit and debit cards will be accepted, in addition to check or cash payments. Children 14 and younger each receive one free book of their choosing from the picture or chapter book categories. Thanks to generous donations, these two categories will have an unusually large number of books this year.
The collectibles area at the sale features books on almost every subject, with signed copies, fine bindings, limited editions, illustrated books and more.
There will be an extensive selection of Northwest and local histories, including a number of hard-to-find titles. Collectible books begin as little as $6.
Book donations for the 2021 sale may be made at drop boxes sited at Southgate Center Market/formerly Harvest Foods, John’s Wheatland Bakery, in the alley behind YWCA, Impress Salon on Plaza Way, Andy’s Market and Fry’s True Value/formerly Ace Hardware in Milton-Freewater. Arrangements for picking up large donations may be made by calling 509-386-0421 or 509-386-9369.
The AAUW mission is advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. In the past 14 years, AAUW Walla Walla has given away more than $107,500 in scholarships to local high school women in various programs and to local women returning to college, and $99,628 in mini-grants to more than 40 local educational programs and events, including The Health Center, Impact, Early Learning Coalition, The Little Theatre of Walla Walla scholarships for children, St. Basil’s Academy, Shakespeare Walla Walla anti-bullying program, Carnegie Picture Lab, Camp Invention, Walla Walla Police Department for domestic violence books, Lincoln High School, Christian Aid Society, Girl Scouts, STAR Project, Walla Walla Public Schools 21st Century Afterschool Programs, Learning for Life Post 311 Latino Club service projects, Court-Appointed Special Advocates, Head Start, College Place Explorer Post, Community Resilience Initiative, Catholic Charities, Children’s Home Society, Walla Walla Public Library, Blue Mountain Action Council, Walla Walla County 4-H Leaders Council, Fort Walla Walla Museum and the YWCA.
Visit AAUW Book Sale Walla Walla on Facebook for postings on interesting Book Sale facts and happenings.
For more information on the Book Sale, AAUW, or scholarships, visit the AAUW Walla Walla website at wallawalla-wa.aauw.net.
To apply for AAUW college scholarships, visit the Blue Mountain Community Foundation website at bluemountainfoundation.org.
Every 15 Min. program needs help
Gosh, it takes a lot of team work to put together the annual Every 15 Minutes program for the benefit of high school students, many now driving.
The program will be presented at Walla Walla High School Feb. 27-28 and there is a need to provide staffing to make it especially effective, according to Nancy McClenny-Walters, Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition Target Zero manager.
Needs include:
Lunch for 35-40 on Feb. 27. A group, service club, business or individual willing to donate and/or fix lunch for student participants and volunteers.
Law enforcement officer to give a crash scene presentation the afternoon of Feb. 27. Photos are available or can be available, just needs to be put together.
Dinner for 35-45 Feb. 27. Again, provided by a group, service club, business or individual willing to donate and/or fix dinner for students and volunteers.
A current or former judge is needed to fill a spot, but if unavailable, an adult is needed to play the role Friday morning at the assembly.
Evening transport from a county employee. A person can do the afternoon and morning transport but not the evening time from about 7:15 – 9:15 p.m. Feb. 27.
Law enforcement/EMS staff for afternoon and evening: “Students really enjoy the time spent with officers and EMS staff during their free time in the afternoon and evening. We need a few more willing to come spend time with the students. This is your chance for them to see/hear what you do in your work. And also a time just to have fun with them,” Nancy said.
Several times throughout the program Nancy needs help loading and unloading programs supplies. The morning of Feb. 27 at the school, that afternoon at the overnight location, First Assembly of God, and the morning of Feb. 28.
For more information, contact Nancy at 509-524-4425.
Charity application deadline set
Representatives from three micro charities in the Walla Walla Valley will have the opportunity to explain how their organizations could benefit from a one-time donation from 100 Women Who Care.
On March 19 more than 100 women and men will gather to listen to the charities at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Local charities interested in competing in this year’s competition can apply at 100wallawallawomen.com/. Charities must be a 501c3 with IRS tax status for at least one full year before applying. National charities will not be considered and applications must be in by Feb. 24
The group of women is committed to learning about small area nonprofits and gather resources in a single night to donate to a worthy cause.
Past recipients are: The Health Center of Walla Walla, Hope Heals (Blue Mountain Action Council) and Walla Walla Music Organization (BMAC), which each left the evening event with a check for more than $10,000.
To date 100 Women Who Care has donated $41,386 to local charities since its inception in fall 2018.
100 Women Who Care events are held in spring and fall. The group has no administrative costs and all expenses for the event are covered by sponsors Academy Mortgage, Diamond Cut Landscaping and Power House.
Dates have been set for future giving events at Power House: Sept. 24; March 18 and Sept. 23, 2021; and March 17 and Sept. 22, 2022.
For more information contact Tera Davis at tera.davis@academymortgage.com.
Wa-Hi students place at festival
Walla Walla High School band and orchestra students placed at the Columbia Basin Music Educators/Washington Music Educators Association Solo and Ensemble Festival at Richland High School on Feb. 1, said Wa-Hi band instructor Andrew Ueckert.
The event provides the opportunity for the finest of Washington’s high school music students to hear each other in a competitive situation. From 22 regional contests, winners in each category move on to state competition where first, second and third places are selected. There are 29 solo categories, including seven woodwind, five brass, four percussion, four strings, six vocal, piano, guitar and harp.
Students who placed include: Mozea Havens, viola, first alternate, viola solo; Olivier Nicault, second alternate, alto sax solo; Blake Averett, second alternate, piano solo; Hannali Berglin, violin and Mozea Havens, violin, small strings duet, second alternate; Reid Tyler, violin, second alternate, violin solo.
There are several opportunities to see the students perform from 7-8 p.m.: Wa-Hi Band, March 10; Wa-Hi Choir, March 16; and Wa-Hi Orchestra, March 17, all in the Wa-Hi Auditorium, 800 Abbott Road, according to the Wa-Hi website.