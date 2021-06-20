Eight-year-old Emma Givens of Walla Walla more than quintupled her $500 fundraising goal to benefit other children and Shriners Hospitals for Children-Spokane where she is receiving long-term treatment.
Emma, who contends with infantile idiopathic scoliosis, walked more than 5 miles in early May and sold popcorn at her church to raise the $2,753 she donated to the hospital on May 4.
Through her Fundraiser for LOVE initiative, she collected monetary pledges and flat donations based upon miles she walked until her eighth birthday on May 13. In addition, she sold popcorn at her local church to add to her donation.
Emma was diagnosed at age 3 with her condition and travels to SHC-Spokane with her family up to five times annually to see specialists.
With scoliosis, the spine develops a side to side curve along with rotation. It rarely presents in children younger than 2 and has no known or identifiable cause, reports Johnshopkinsmedicine.org.
Emma's mom, Billie Jo Givens, appreciates the hospital's EOS imaging system, which uses a fraction of the radiation as a typical image scan. It will benefit her health in years to come as Emma needs several scans a year.
The brace she wears to correct the spinal curve is customized in the Pediatric Orthotic and Prosthetic Services department.
"Over the years, specialists have outfitted Emma with a number of different braces. She proudly wears her brace as a fashion statement," according to the hospital. The zebra and leopard print finishes reflect Emma’s fierce, strong personality, her mother said. Emma's already planning to incorporate ice cream and unicorns into her next brace.
Billie Jo told the hospital that "providing treatment, regardless of a family’s ability to pay, is what makes Shriners Hospitals for Children stand out and another inspiration behind Emma’s fundraiser." She said the "no questions asked" policy for exceptional, expert care sets the hospital apart.