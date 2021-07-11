The Pacific Lutheran University spring semester dean’s list for undergraduate-level students includes eight students in the Union-Bulletin circulation area.
The roll is created at the end of fall and spring semesters. To be eligible, a student must attain a semester grade-point average of 3.50 with a minimum of 12 graded semester hours. Local students are:
Walla Walla: Yuri Albarran, Valeria Arroyo, Iris Hernandez, Trevor Kytola, Connor Lemma, Taya Lovejoy, Daniela Salazar.
Dayton: Rebecca Smith.