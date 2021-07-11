PLU logo.jpg

The Pacific Lutheran University spring semester dean’s list for undergraduate-level students includes eight students in the Union-Bulletin circulation area.

The roll is created at the end of fall and spring semesters. To be eligible, a student must attain a semester grade-point average of 3.50 with a minimum of 12 graded semester hours. Local students are:

Walla Walla: Yuri Albarran, Valeria Arroyo, Iris Hernandez, Trevor Kytola, Connor Lemma, Taya Lovejoy, Daniela Salazar.

Dayton: Rebecca Smith.

Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or 509-526-8313.

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,