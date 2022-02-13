Seven students from the Union-Bulletin circulation area made the Gonzaga University president's list for fall semester 2021.
The following students met the required 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
College Place: Nyah Allgood.
Walla Walla: Kenna Buratto, Lynn Clark, Scott Golden, Dawson Neely, Ryan Rizzuti and Cheyenne Smith.
