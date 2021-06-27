Summer reads, make me feel fine ... (to the tune of the 1972 hit "Summer Breeze," by Seals & Croft).
The Walla Walla branch of American Association of University Women will be back in Pioneer Park at the Union-Bulletin's Fourth of July in the Park event with a book-sale fundraising booth.
Except for 2020, when the annual celebration was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, AAUW members have offered paperback fiction along with audio, picture, chapter and young adult books and DVDs during this family-friendly day of fun.
Prices for picture and chapter books for kids will be 50 cents each; $2.50 for all other books; $2 each for DVDs; and $4 for audio books.
The booth will also have AAUW membership applications and information, said Kay Raddatz, book sale committee co-chair person.
Proceeds support scholarships for local women returning to college and local educational projects and events. AAUW's mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and philanthropy, Raddatz said
The next annual big book sale will Feb. 18-20, 2022, at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center.
Books can be donated all year at drop boxes in Walla Walla at Southgate Center Market/formerly Harvest Foods, Wheatland Bakery, in the alley behind the YWCA Walla Walla and Grocery Outlet; in College Place at Andy’s Market; and in Milton-Freewater at Fry’s True Value Hardware.
Arrangements to have large donations picked up may be made by calling 509-386-0421 or 360-670-7629.