4 WW schools tapped for state recognition

A quartet of Walla Walla public schools received recognition by the State Board of Education
The board honored Blue Ridge and Edison Elementary schools and Garrison and Pioneer Middle schools for improved academic achievement and positive systems changes in 2018-2019, according to a release from Walla Walla Public Schools Communications Director Mark Higgins in a release.
“While we saw academic and graduation gains across our entire district last year, the state’s recognition is icing on the cake,” WWPS Superintendent Wade Smith said in the release.
“Our laser-like focus on the high-yield strategies embedded in our strategic plan continue to pay dividends in increased outcomes and learning for all of our students.”
The state’s School Recognition Program recognizes gains in closing opportunity gaps for specific student groups, including Hispanic students, and making systems changes to improve outcomes for all students.
The program also honors schools for academic attainment growth progress one year to the next and schools with high academic performance in many measures, including English Language Arts, math state test scores and graduation rates.
The Washington School Recognition Program is a collaborative project with the State Board of Education, Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee.