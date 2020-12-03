Area Community Bank branches collected teacher nominations this fall for their new Apple Appreciation Awards.
The winning teacher from each bank location received an Apple Appreciation Award trophy and chose a club or student organization at their respective schools to receive a $200 donation from the bank.
The award acknowledged current kindergarten-grade 12 teachers in the Walla Walla Valley while also supporting school clubs. From Walla Walla, Prospect Point teacher Megan Cochran asked for funds to go toward special education department supplies.
In College Place, Rogers Adventist School teacher Carol Schafer donated award funds to the school.
In Milton-Freewater, Gib Olinger Elementary teacher Kathryn Rodighiero donated her award to the First-Grade Classroom Fund.
“We received a great number of comments through social media that pointed out that all teachers deserved an award — we agree,” said Community Bank President Tom Moran in a release. “They have certainly put forth a heroic effort, facing down the extra challenges of last spring and this fall.”
The bank congratulated teachers with the most nominations collected in the branches and online.