“What are students’ free speech rights — and responsibilities — on and off campus?”
That's the question being asked of students in 9th through 12th grades in public, private, parochial and charter schools as well as those in homeschool of equivalent grade status who enter the 2022 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest, currently underway.
This year's essays will address a theme focused on “The First Amendment and the Schoolhouse Gate: Students’ Free Speech Rights.”
High school students in the western U.S. and Pacific Islands can win cash prizes while learning about what part the federal judiciary plays in safeguarding the rights of the American people guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution.
Entrants are asked to consider what rights the First Amendment provides to students engaging in free speech, inside and outside of school.
Participants should also consider the responsibilities, if any, that students, schools or the government have with respect to speech by students, including whether it may cause harm to others.
Students in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, the U.S. Territory of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands may participate.
In addition to cash prizes, the first-place winners of the essay and video portion of the contest at the circuit level will be invited to attend the 2022 Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Big Sky, Montana. A total of $11,400 in cash prizes will be awarded in the circuit-wide contest.
The top three finishers in the essay and video competitions will receive $3,000 for first place, $1,700 for second place and $1,000 for third place.
A commemorative prize also will be awarded to the top finishers at the circuit level. Many students also will have a chance to win cash prizes in local competitions sponsored by the individual judicial districts that will select their finalists for the circuit-wide contest.
The contest is sponsored by the Ninth Circuit’s Public Information and Community Outreach Committee, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and the U.S. district and bankruptcy courts in the 15 judicial districts that comprise the Ninth Circuit.
For details about the district contest in Eastern Washington, which includes Walla Walla and Columbia counties, contact Jennifer Harris at 509-458-3419 or civicscontest@waed.uscourts.gov. Students in Oregon may contact Esther Dunn-Fellows at 503-326-8041 or Esther_Dunn-Fellows@ord.uscourts.gov.
Many resources are available at ubne.ws/civicscontest. The entry submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. March 18, 2022. Finalists will be announced in May and the winners in June.
