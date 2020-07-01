2020 quilt fest canceled — 2021 plans afoot

COVID-19 strikes again. The 21st annual Walla Walla Valley Quilt Festival planned for Sept. 18-20 at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Building was been canceled in consideration of the health of attendees, volunteers, vendors, exhibitors, staff and featured quilters, said Sherry Moran in a release.
Instead, organizers are looking ahead to the show Sept. 17-19, 2021. The small committee of dedicated quilters is currently led by Nancy Kessler with members Sherry, in charge of advertising, and Judy Benzel, Jan Eaton, Terri Hellberg, Deanne Johnson, Becky Martin, Pam Murrayn, LaAnnette Scantlin and Cathy Spanish.
“Traditionally we bring in a well-known national featured quilter, but for 2021 we’re looking at having two,” Sherry said. Modern quilter and this year’s scheduled artist Heather Black and a second artist are expected to come.
Started in 1999, the quilt festival has displayed about 200 quilts from quilters around the Northwest, a themed quilt challenge with cash prizes, a block challenge with a winner decided by show visitors, hourly demonstrations of quilting techniques and tools as well as quilt shop vendors from around the Northwest.
The $6 admission allows bearers to attend all three days. Starting in March 2021 quilters are encouraged to share their quilts, which can be registered through wallawallaquiltfestival.org/. Email questions to info@wallawallaquiltfestival.org.
“We’re really disappointed to cancel this year but we care a lot about our visitors and want to keep them safe and healthy so they can enjoy more quilts and quilting in the future,” Sherry said.