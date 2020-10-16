Golfweek reported something spectacular that took place for a Spokane golfer on the course at Wine Valley Golf Club west of Walla Walla.
Andrew Von Lossow, 32, shot a hole-in-one on the 14th hole at Wine Valley, two days in a row, reported Golfweek’s Julie Williams on Oct. 9.
A lifetime golfer, Andrew currently plays to a plus-3 handicap. He sank his first ace in the practice round for his U.S. Amateur Four-Ball qualifier on Oct. 5 then returned the next day and aced the same hole.
Standing on the tee that first day, he watched his friend run his tee shot seemingly right past the pin on the 163-yard hole.
Just before 5 p.m., “I get up there right after him, I hit an 8-iron from 163, kind of a flighted shot, a little lower, a little breeze, not much,” Andrew told Golfweek. “It lands 20 feet short and left of the hole. It took two hops, took the ridge, had pretty good speed and the hole just gobbled it up.”
“We were going nuts. I threw my hat in the air.”
The next day, Andrew, partner Alex Simcox, and the rest of the first group, who heard about his good fortune the day before, took off at 8 a.m. and arrived at the 14th hole just before noon.
“This time, the 14th was playing 157 yards, to a pin on the far right quadrant of the green.
Andrew flushed a 9-iron with a two-yard cut that took one bounce, checked up and started rolling toward the hole.,” Golfweek reported. “Then it disappeared. Again.”
“Instead of the hat throw, I did the club drop and just put my arms out to the side,” Andrew said. “Then it hit me, that it went in again.”
They didn’t celebrate much as he still had to qualify for a spot in the USGA championship. Ultimately, he and Alex missed qualifying for the four-ball by three shots and tied for seventh.
Playing out of Indian Canyon in Spokane, Andrew had previously only made a hole-in-one on an executive-length course. His father ran Von’s Golf and Putter Studio in Seattle until retirement three years ago and so Andrew grew up in a golf shop.