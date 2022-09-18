Cancer warrior Destiny Lara of Walla Walla dreams of going to Kona, Hawaii.
The 10-year-old Walla Wallan was diagnosed in spring with grade 4 germ cell brain cancer.
Usually cancerous, these types of brain tumors arise in the pineal or suprasellar region of the brain.
The National Library of Medicine reports the pineal gland and suprasellar region are the most frequent sites of central nervous system involvement.
The pineal gland is sited deep in the epithalamus area, where the two halves of the brain join. In humans, this is situated in the middle of the brain in a groove just above the thalamus, an area that co-ordinates a variety of functions related to human senses.
Destiny is drawn to the Big Island in the area famous for Kona coffee, glorious beaches, deep sea fishing, snorkeling, diving, sailing, dolphin and Hawaiian green sea turtle spotting and swimming with manta rays.
Her seaside wish to came to the attention of California-based nonprofit Campaign One At A Time, which launched a fundraising effort for her.
COAAT strives to ensure “no child battling a severe illness ever feels alone.” The organization benefits 864 children and their families nationwide, according to the website.
They fund dream trips, activities and experiences, a family enrichment program, Warrior Boxes and meals, and provide financial assistance for families going through extreme financial hardship due to a child’s relapse, end of life treatment, bereavement or another extreme hardship.
“Before diagnosis Destiny was once very outgoing. She loved going fishing, swimming, bike riding, going on walks and basically doing anything outdoors,” said her sister, Crystal Madrigal.
“For the past year, she’s been very lethargic and it was very upsetting seeing how she no longer had the energy to do everything she loved. She stopped wanting to go to arcades, movie theaters, zoos and all the places she once loved. Slowly but surely she starting to get some energy back, but some days are not as good as others.”
The family got the heartbreaking news about Destiny’s 5.2 cm brain tumor — the size of a lime — on April 25, 2022.
They found out the day after her 10th birthday while 3½ hours away from home for her birthday weekend.
“It was a birthday we will never forget, in a sad way. It seemed like horrible timing because everything started to make sense … her being very lethargic on her birthday made lots of sense … the tumor was not allowing her to enjoy it. She slept 70% of her birthday while at Triple Play Fun Park in Hayden Lake, Idaho,” Madrigal said.
“No parent is ever prepared to be told their child has a grade four brain tumor.”
Although miles apart, her family has regularly united with FaceTime/video chats to support Destiny on this journey.
Destiny misses her family and two dogs back home while receiving treatment in Seattle.
“Destiny has missed out on family time, the outdoors, school, friends and being around people. Since her immune system is very low she can’t be around too many people or go to very many places like she once did. And she’s still getting used to not having her long hair,” Madrigal said.
Destiny has never been to a beach, making Kona and Hawaii an amazing opportunity. “She says she even wants to learn how to hula.”
The trip would also be special for another reason.
“Our family is pretty big — seven children — so we have never had the chance to really travel together. Destiny would love to have a family trip in honor of her.” Madrigal said.
To contribute to Destiny’s dream, go to campaignoaat.org/destinysjourney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.