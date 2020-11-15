Part 3
From the Washington Statesman, July 4, 1863:
“School Notice — W. T. L. Benge has opened a School in Walla Walla, on 2d Street, 9 doors below the Sash and Door Factory. He designs making it a permanent school, and asks all who are favorable to such a school to favor him with their influence and patronage. He promises to put forth every exertion in his power to render it a first class school. Students from the country are solicited. Terms: 87 ½ cents per scholar per week — payable weekly. No account made of lost time excepting in cases of sickness.” This would be about $20 per week today.
From the Washington Statesman, Oct. 24, 1863:
Mr. J. F. Wood, Superintendent of Public Schools for Walla Walla County, wrote a letter to the editor: “Public Schools — Time advances with rapid strides, and everything keeps pace in this valley, except our schools. Subscriptions are solicited almost daily for different purposes, all praiseworthy enough, yet nobody gives, or asks, a dollar, towards building a public school house.
“There are now hundreds of children in the valley who should be constantly attending school, instead of running wild, as many of them are; and no reason for it except we lack a little energy in starting, and system in conducting our public schools.
“The first thing to be done, as I said last year, is to build a good school house in each district; and nothing else can be done successfully till this is accomplished.
“Employing a teacher for three months, and crowding a lot of children into a small uncomfortable room, that can be had with or without rent, because this complies with the law and gives the district a chance at the public money, is a very poor way at best, because schools to be of value must be permanent.”
A week later, on Oct. 31, 1863, a citizen identified as “Observer” wrote a response to the Superintendent’s letter, “An Addendum to ‘Public Schools’—Your correspondent read with care and satisfaction the suggestions of J. F. Wood, Esq., on the subject of ‘The Public Schools of Walla Walla County’…. His remarks appear to me to be practical judicious and sensible.
“Yielding to no citizen, myself, in appreciation of our public school system, I desire to suggest that more attention be hereafter paid to the qualifications of teachers than seems to have obtained in some instances in the past.
“It has been no uncommon thing for persons to apply for the positions of teachers, who could not spell properly, and as at grammatical correctness, they evinced a total ignorance of the art of properly forming a correct sentence….
A second error, not unusual in many schools, is the habit which some teachers give their pupils of drawling words, placing accent on the wrong syllable, chirping like a bird, and running one portion of a sentence into another.
“Our public schools are the boast of the country, and every care should be taken in order that the rising generation may receive, at least, a good, solid and correct English Education.”