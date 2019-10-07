As a young adult pioneer Ezra Manning Meeker traveled the Oregon Trail by ox-drawn wagon, leaving Iowa and arriving in 1852 in the Northwest. He repeatedly retraced that route later in life advocating to preserve it. Early on, the trail passed right by Whitman Mission, 7 miles west of Walla Walla.
While on one such repeated journey, Meeker visited our town in 1908 and later stopped in Milton-Freewater in 1910.
The founder of Puyallup, Wash., led the 1908 Walla Walla Fair parade downtown with an ox-drawn prairie schooner.
His covered Conestoga wagon sported a banner reading “The Old Oregon Trail Expedition. Left Puyallup near Tacoma, Wash., Jan. 29, 1906. Arrived in Washington, D.C., Nov. 29, 1907. Distance 3,650 miles.”
Arnold Studio at 141/2 Main St. ran a portrait of the elderly, leonine traveler in a 1921 advertisement: “If You Have Friends — They Should Have Your Photograph.”
Arnold’s portrait and commercial photography studio captured many images over several of decades in business.
Just five months before the four-day stock market crash beginning on Oct. 24, 1929, an Arnold Studio ad on May 12, 1929, invited amateur contestants to vie for $30,000 in cash for their photographic images. “Take their pictures while they play at the Nat,” it suggests. Snapshots had to be submitted before the May 31 deadline to the studio, in the Denny Building at 4 E. Alder St.
The Eastman Kodak Company-sponsored contest grand prize was $2,500 with more than a thousand other awards, some as much as $500, the ad said.
Arnold Studio had a Kodak counter to “fit up” consumers with an inexpensive camera model.
“Come in for entry blanks and complete information. Make our store your contest headquarters — especially for finishing. For you will need our skillful developing and printing for pictures of real prizewinning quality,” the May 12, 1929, add invites.
Another 1929 Arnold Studio ads reads, “Catch the fleeting charm of childhood with photographs.”
The studio did just that with the image of a young boy for use on a Jolly Boy brand apple box label in 1929 for client Berney & Company in Walla Walla. The happy child, whose identity is in question, is pictured “bursting” through the label, one hand outstretched, bright red apple in the other.
Few details are readily accessible on the business, but Berney & Company registered a new Jolly Boy label for prunes, published on Sept. 28, 1929, in the Official Gazette of the United States Patent Office.
Modern Photography in 1923 highlighted John J. Arnold, wife Mrs. Arnold (in those days women’s first names were rarely given, but possibly Florence) and their studio, described as “one of the most progressive in the state. High quality is featured in all its output.”
Started in 1902 and moved to Walla Walla in 1919 or so, the studio did wholesale Kodak finishing on a large scale. The work was done through Clark Book Store, Crescent Drug Company, Green and Jackson, Smalley’s Drug Store and Sun Drug Company.
Amateur photographers could visit the studio to see how their pictures were processed. The business also made copies and enlargements of old photographs and drawings.
Mrs. Arnold did all the color work, tinting pictures with permanent oil hues, the story reports. “Mrs. Arnold has been of great assistance in making a success of the business and has had considerable experience in the finishing department.”
The article concluded, “The employees of this successful studio are trained to do their work well and all work together to live up to the motto “Quality First — Always.”
Jumping on Walla Walla’s 100th-year bandwagon, in 1936, Arnold Studio advertised that it had a log cabin background built for especially photos taken in centennial costume — six pictures for $1. That’s with cowboy chaps, hat and other accouterments furnished if so desired. “Watch our window displays. Something different in photography all this week.” Call 543 for more information.
The Natatorium, by the way, was on East Alder Street. It had a Roll-A-Rena for skating parties, a large hygienic, chlorinated swimming pool, miniature golf course, trampoline, game room, drive-in and snack bar, the Surf Room teenage night club for dancing and featured entertainers such as The Wailers of “Louie Louie” fame.
One New Year’s Eve dance event at the Nat touted “The Military Order of The Cooties, Zombie 12 and Stanley Deccio’s Band. Admission was 50 cents for women, $1 for men.
