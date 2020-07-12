The last few months have impressed on us all how dependent we are on the people who cut our hair. The need for barbers has always been there, especially in early Walla Walla. Some of these long ago barbers have been forgotten, but some have become legends due to stories connected with their shops and their involvement in the community’s history.
Our first city directory was published in 1865 and three barbers were listed. The Baumeister brothers had a joint operation on Main Street. Max Baumeister ran the Oriental Baths with his partner, Mr. Gallagher, and his brother Earnest Baumeister was in charge of the “hair-dressing parlor.”
Also on Main was another establishment. Called the Siskyou Bathhouse, this business was run by two black barbers, Richard Bogle and J. B. Mitchell, both from the West Indies. They remained partners for just a short time, but both barbers stayed in town and had their own establishments.
Their advertisements — like those of most barbers’ of the time — tended to be flowery: shops were “parlors” or “fashion shaving saloons” and were run by “tonsorial artists.”
An advertising map of 1881 illustrating just four blocks of Main Street businesses features five striped barber poles. By the late 1800s, some barbers still engaged in the practice of letting blood; historically barber poles suggested the practice by featuring red stripes for blood and white for bandages. Though there is no evidence that Walla Walla’s barbers offered that service, more than just haircuts were offered at these establishments. At the time, many single men roomed in buildings that also housed businesses. Their quarters consisted of a small space to sleep with rudimentary means to stay clean — probably just a pitcher and bowl on a washstand.
They had to seek meals, grooming and bathing elsewhere and early barbers offered haircuts, shaves and baths for those single men. It is likely that living on their own they also appreciated the fellowship found there.
By the 1890s, Mr. Bogle had moved to a shop in the Paine Building, where he would remain until his death. In his “Sketches of Walla Walla,” F. T. Gilbert remembers that life was difficult in this town for persons of “African descent.” Not allowed to eat in public dining rooms or stay in hotels, Black visitors had no place to eat or lodge. Gilbert notes that Richard Bogle invited them to prepare meals and sleep in his shop.
Black residents of early Walla Walla were not always regarded highly or treated with respect, but Richard, his wife, America, and their children were the exception. Bogle was such a successful barber that he was able to invest in ranching, and became one of the founders of the Walla Walla Savings and Loan Association. Richard’s sons, Warren and Arthur, became barbers, too. In addition to providing haircuts, son Warren advertised: “Corns and Bunions Removed Without Pain.”
Richard Bogle’s obituary in 1904 makes his status in the community clear:
“A large number of old pioneers and other friends ... paid their last respects to the well known citizen of Walla Walla. ... The attendance was large and many sorrowing friends followed the remains. ... There was an abundance of floral offerings which were banked around the casket.” Mr. Bogle’s pallbearers were prominent white businessmen; some had offices in the Paine Building upstairs from the barber shop.
Another barber who made good was Max Baumeister. Like Mr. Bogle, Max arrived in Walla Walla in the early 1860s, setting up his Oriental Baths in conjunction with his brother Earnest’s barber shop. Many of his early customers were miners, and Max rose each morning at 3
to heat water for their baths.
Working in the barber and bath business until 1882, he then went into real estate, insurance and farming. Enormously successful, he built Waldheim, a grand mansion still standing on Stone Street.
Max Baumeister and Richard Bogle were competitors, but there was a fellowship among barbers. In 1877, a fraternity of local barbers, including “black spirits and white,” had a meeting to consider their interests. They wrote a poem that was published in the newspaper:
Shave, brother, shave with caire
But shave in a hurry each customaire,
Jam him down in the big arm-chaire,
Fill his mouth with the warm lathaire,
Suggest the need of a restoraire,
On account of the thinness of his haire,
Never mind if he’s cross or sweare,
Shave, brother, Shave with caire
And charge each victim a full quartaire.
Although he arrived in Walla Walla 30 years after Richard Bogle and Max Baumeister, A. C. Ebberts established a barber shop that would continue for years. Ebberts got his first place by trading his wagon and horses for a barber shop on Second off Main. The retiring barber taught him what he needed to know — in two weeks! Even as late as 1900, the shop was offering baths “in fine enameled tubs.”
A. C. passed on his knowledge; he taught barbering to his brother Lester, who opened a shop in Dayton, and to his cousin and his son-in-law. The shop moved to Main and it was there that A. C. Ebberts barbered with his son, Bud, for many years. Bud worked at the OK Barber Shop for 42 years until he retired in 1967.
For over 150 years, Walla Walla’s barber shops have provided a unique social function in addition to services essential for looking good. These days we take baths at home and men shave themselves, but barbers — now male and female — are still crucial to our well being.
been there, espeically in early Walla Walla. Some of these long ago barbers have been forgotten, but some have become legends due to stories connected with their shops and their involvement in the community’s history.
Our first city directory was published in 1865 and three barbers were listed. The Baumeister brothers had a joint operation on Main Street. Max Baumeister ran the Oriental Baths with his partner, Mr. Gallagher, and his brother Earnest Baumeister was in charge of the “hair-dressing parlor.” Also on Main was another establishment. Called the Siskyou Bathhouse, this business was run by by two black barbers, Richard Bogle and J. B. Mitchell, both from the West Indies. They remained partners for just a short time, but both barbers stayed in town and had their own establishments. Their advertisements--like those of most barbers’ of the time--tended to be flowery: shops were “parlors” or “fashion shaving saloons” and were run by “tonsorial artists.”
An advertising map of 1881 illustrating just four blocks of Main Street businesses features five striped barber poles. By the late 1800s some barbers still engaged in the practice of letting blood; historically barber poles suggested the practice by featuring red stripes for blood and white for bandages. Though there is no evidence that Walla Walla’s barbers offered that service, more than just haircuts were offered at these establishments. At the time, many single men roomed in buildings that also housed businesses. Their quarters consisted of a small space to sleep with rudimentary means to stay clean—probably just a pitcher and bowl on a washstand. They had to seek meals, grooming, and bathing elsewhere and early barbers offered haircuts, shaves and baths for those single men. It is likely that living on their own they also appreciated the fellowship found there.
By the 1890s Mr. Bogle had moved to a shop in the Paine Building, where he would remain until his death. In his Sketches of Walla Walla, F. T. Gilbert remembers that life was difficult in this town for persons of “African descent.” Not allowed to eat in public dining rooms or stay in hotels, black visitors had no place to eat or lodge. Gilbert notes that Richard Bogle invited them to prepare meals and sleep in his shop. Black residents of early Walla Walla were not always regarded highly or treated with respect, but Richard, his wife, America, and their children were the exception. Bogle was such a successful barber that he was able to invest in ranching, and became one of the founders of the Walla Walla Savings and Loan Association. Richard’s sons Warren and Arthur became barbers, too. In addition to providing haircuts, son Warren advertised: “Corns and Bunions Removed Without Pain.”
Richard Bogle’s obituary in 1904 makes his status in the community clear:
“A large number of old pioneers and other friends... paid their last respects to the well known citizen of Walla Walla. ... The attendance was large and many sorrowing friends followed the remains. ... There was an abundance of floral offerings which were banked around the casket.” Mr. Bogle’s pallbearers were prominent white businessmen; some had offices in the Paine Building upstairs from the barber shop.
Another barber who made good was Max Baumeister. Like Mr. Bogle, Max arrived in Walla Walla in the early 1860s, setting up this Oriental Baths in conjunction with his brother Earnest’s barber shop. Many of his early customers were miners and Max rose each morning at 3:00 am to heat water for their baths. Working in the barber and bath business until 1882, he then went into real estate, insurance and farming. Enormously successful, he built Waldheim, a grand mansion still standing on Stone Street.
Max Baumeister and Richard Bogle were competitors, but there was a fellowship among barbers at the time. In 1877 a fraternity of local barbers, including “black spirits and white” had a meeting to consider their mutual interests. They wrote a poem which was published in the newspaper:
Shave, brother, shave with caire
But shave in a hurry each customaire,
Jam him down in the big arm-chaire,
Fill his mouth with the warm lathaire,
Suggest the need of a restoraire,
On account of the thinness of his haire,
Never mind if he’s cross or sweare,
Shave, brother, Shave with caire
And charge each victim a full quartaire.
Although he arrived in Walla Walla 30 years after Richard Bogle and Max Baumeister, A. C. Ebberts established a barber shop that would continue for years. Mr. Ebberts got his first place by trading his wagon and horses for a barber shop on Second off Main. The retiring barber taught him what he needed to know—in two weeks! Even as late as 1900, the shop was offering baths “in fine enameled tubs.” A. C. passed on his knowledge; he taught barbering to his brother Lester, who opened a shop in Dayton, and to his cousin and his son-in-law. The shop moved to Main and it was there that A. C. Ebberts barbered with his son, Bud, for many years. Bud worked at the OK Barber Shop for 42 years until he retired in 1967.
For over one hundred and fifty years Walla Walla’s barber shops have provided a unique social function in addition to services essential for looking good. These days we take baths at home and men shave themselves, but barbers--now male and female--are still crucial to our well being.