June would be ideal for hiking the Umatilla Rim Trail.
The flowers would be in bloom, birds would be singing love songs and the sky would be blue with shapely clouds sailing to the horizon.
I am here on Labor Day trying to get a hike in before a forecasted storm. What’s left of impressive beds of flowers are crackling in a sadistic wind growing stronger by the minute.
As I hike up the dusty trail, I contemplate all the good things the Labor Movement has brought me — a few holidays a year, paid sick leave, health insurance tied to my work and so on — and a few other things the Labor Movement needs to get busy on, like universal four weeks of vacation time.
Then the bushes crackle, and not from the wind.
Bear?
Wolf?
Deer?
I am quickly off the pity potty and looking for signs of life.
The trail is popular with mountain bikers, so if you have an aversion to sharing this is not the trail for you.
This day, with a dust storm imminent, I see no other hikers.
One mountain biker, who rides up from behind, yells “Morning” and scares me half way to Sunday.
Or maybe he said “Warning!”
At my age, who would know?
I leap off the trail — or do as much of a leap as a 63-year-old is capable — and try to social distance. I have a mask along for close encounters of the COVID-19 kind, but it is in my pocket.
No need to overheat or worry about the pandemic until it is absolutely necessary.
Soon the biker is gone and I once more have the forest to myself.
Trees dance the jitterbug. There are no wallflowers in this dance.
A blue jay plays tree tag. The bird seems on edge because of the coming storm and it lets every other creature in the forest know a human is on the property.
The resplendent Blue Mountains canyons and blue sky are visible as I hike north and then east along the Rim.
But the weather is changing fast. Dust clouds begin to fill each canyon, rolling from west to east, obscuring the view.
Evidence of Blues Crew contributions to trail maintenance are abundant. The volunteer crew has cut back brush that wants to take over the trail.
No machete is necessary for hikers; no brush whacks me in the face as punishment for misdeeds. I have plenty of elbow room and head room.
New signs clearly mark the trail and side trails, making navigation easy.
I finally reach a point of diminishing returns and turn around. The trail provides miles of challenge, so no matter your ambition, there is room here to stretch your legs and commune with nature.
On the return trip, as the wind grows ever stronger, and the Blue Mountains begin to get a fresh coating of Columbia Basin topsoil, I consider donning the mask to filter the air.
Finally, near the trailhead, a couple is contemplating which direction to hike and I don the mask to pass.
They quickly turn and walk back to the parking lot.
Maybe they mistake me for a bandit.
To reach the trailhead, drive up the Tollgate highway past Spout Springs and Andie’s Prairie.
Turn west on Forest Road 31 (Summit Road) and go about seven miles.
The trailhead will be on your right.
You might want to try Umatilla Rim soon after the snow melts and the meadows fill with blooming wildflowers.
But the Rim offers a welcome escape into the high country no matter the season.
