A recently restored downtown Walla Walla building with deep roots on Main Street has been added to the state’s historic registry.
The Bachtold/Interurban Depot, 328 W. Main St., home to Saffron Mediterranean Kitchen, joins more than 1,900 other historic and culturally significant properties on the Washington Heritage Register, the Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation has announced. The nomination has also been sent to the Keeper of the National Register in Washington, D.C., with a request for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places, said State Historic Preservation Office Allyson Brooks.
“Having a property listed in one or both of these registers is an honor,” Brooks wrote. “The benefits of State and National Register listing include potential tax credits, property tax deductions and code waivers to protect the integrity of the resource.”
The listings do not impose restrictions or easements, she said. To the contrary, the inclusion assures protective review of a property should federal or state action have a potentially adverse effect to the property’s historic value.
The two-story brick building was finished in 1910 in the Sullivanesque style. It was named for Alfred Bachtold, who came to Walla Walla in 1892. Among his many ventures — most notably liquor wholesale — he built the Bachtold building and first leased part of it to the Northwest Corporation, which owned Walla Walla Valley Traction Co., and the Walla Walla Railway Company.