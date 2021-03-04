Editor’s note: This event was originally mentioned in Marquee in March 2020 before the in-person lecture was canceled by the coronavirus quarantine. It will be a Zoom presentation this time. See the Time Capsule for details.
Crime scene investigation techniques have helped the work of Brenda Baker, a bio-archaeologist at Arizona State, who will report her findings from examination of human burials at the town of Polis (formerly Arsinoë, even more anciently, Marion) in the northwest part of the island of Cyprus, off the coast of Lebanon.
At safe distance, we in Walla Walla can learn about this from Baker. She will speak on March 12, see details in the Time Capsule. She specializes in bioarchaeology, human osteology and paleopathology. She is also co-editor-in-chief of Bioarchaeology International and worked in Sudan and Cyprus.
Studying bones, teeth and other tissues (when available) can give us extraordinary knowledge of past peoples. Not only does ancient DNA tell us about human mating patterns, migrations and even social structures; but also study of the chemical isotopes of dental plaque can give us remarkably precise information about where people have lived — especially interesting if that was not close to where their bones are found.
Excavating in Sudan, Baker found the skeleton of a mother who experienced a breech birth. The head of her baby was still in her pelvis.
“You have intense emotional swings when you’re excavating something like that,” she said. In Cyprus, she found, in cemeteries from the Middle Ages from roughly 600 to 1400 AD, evidence for the sexual division of labor. Patterns of grooves and notches on anterior teeth suggest their use in textile production and is found mainly in females.
Bone needles occurred with three of these women, and features on their bones are consistent with occupational stress attributed to tailors and associated with habitual kneeling, squatting and sitting.
Healed fractures are far more common in males, indicating that their work put them at greater risk of accidental injuries. Women, however, disproportionately suffered violent trauma. The prevalence of infection is low, although one young adult female was afflicted with leprosy — the only archaeological example documented on the island to date.
In 2020, Cyprus, blessed with its Mediterranean climate and 3,200 hours of sunshine per year, vs. 1,540 for London and 2,740 for Walla Walla, beaches and cuisine — a mouth-watering amalgam of Near-Eastern, Greek and North African, the origin of cauliflower and halloumi cheese — has become a major tourist hub. It ranks 29th in the world for its tourism economy and is now regarded as one of the world’s wealthy countries.
Cyprus is better known today as an ongoing source of strife between Greece and Turkey, which have both occupied the island and claimed ownership of the whole of it. It is now, technically, an independent republic.
Of the two powers, Turkey has been the worse-behaved, forcibly moving civilians in defiance of various international court rulings and invading the country in 1974.
Cyprus continues to suffer a Turkish military presence in the north, with associated cultural destruction and ethnic cleansing.
Maybe it’s always been a violent place. My own studies of Cyprus, and its important ancient alphabet, stem from the fact that in the Bronze Age, roughly 4,000 to 1,000 B.C., Cyprus was the major source of copper, an essential ingredient in bronze, in the eastern Mediterranean. In fact our word “copper” ultimately derives from the name of the island — it’s basically a big lump of copper stuck into the sea.
And, it seems it has been a locus of warfare for thousands of years. Cypriots are recorded in Egyptian writings describing the violent regional upheavals around 1100 BC, and archaeologists have found evidence of destruction and later rebuilding. Unfortunately for Cyprus and its inhabitants, not only does it possess mineral wealth, but it’s also perilously close to the shores of its corner of the Mediterranean, with the same result that we see today: people from different countries find it convenient for invasion.
In the Middle Ages it was the scene of conflict between Greeks and people of the Levant (Lebanon, Palestine and Syria today), Muslims and Crusaders, Venetians and Turks. Cities and castles were fortified with thick walls. In spite of them, raids and massacres were common and brutal.
So, Cyprus is a mixed bag: not always the scene of invasion, but by no means always a beach-lover’s paradise, either.