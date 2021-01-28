The Walla Walla Chapter of the Archaeological Institute of America will present its first lecture of the new season on Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Usually this happens in the fall, but we decided last spring, when setting up the schedule, that a delay of a few months might enable us to present a live, in-person, talk. But no.
This will be Zoomed, featuring speaker Allison Thomason of Southern Illinois University. She studies the material culture of the ancient Near East, and has turned her attention lately on sensory experience in archaeological contexts. She promises a four-dimensional presentation to help guide us through what should be a fascinating exploration of this subject of the ancients’ perceptions, and how they differ from ours.
To access the meeting with the code, email Walla Walla AIA chapter President Sarah Davies at daviessh@whitman.edu.
It’s a very unusual sort of archaeology, because it’s about what it felt like, in the senses, to live in the ancient Near East. The idea is that our processing of sensory stimuli is in part determined culturally. After all, there are some cultures where insects or maggots are tasty delicacies, whereas here in the United States many of us find the thought disgusting.
Full disclosure: I have eaten a fried grasshopper or two; it was salty and crunchy. There is no doubt about the nutritional value of these insects. How tasty was it? I was so busy overcoming my emotional reaction to eating it that I don’t really know! It was the same with snails in France.
Scholars have become more interested, and done more research in recent years, on the history of the senses and explorations of sensory experiences in the ancient world. Archaeologists, art historians and textual scholars have tried to recreate past sensory environments and experiences by using evidence from images, artifacts and ancient texts of all kinds.
What did clothing feel like? What did it “feel like” to go naked? To eat the foods they ate, or drink their drinks? What did it sound like to live in their cities? To hear their music or participate in their dancing?
Then there is sensory communication: mild, weak handshakes versus the clamp-down, or the gentle touching of cheeks with an air kiss as the French do it, or the actual kiss on the cheek as the Russians do. The experience of prayer, often with the sensory addition of incense, illuminates another facet of our experience: Islamic prayer, with its ritualized series of bodily movements (which, incidentally, cause the blood to flow), done in unison with other congregants, which stimulates certain brain regions, differs greatly from silent, eyes closed, head-bowed prayer of many Christians.
Like any archaeological topic, this can be written off as something quaint and moderately curious, of no real consequences to us in the 21st century. But, as with almost any archaeological topic, that is not really the case.
Though I may not do it again, I do not regret having eaten grasshoppers or snails. It is said that if the Mormons had eaten the grasshoppers that were devouring their crops, they would have been better nourished than if they had eaten the crops.
Our new U.S. president, Joe Biden, has called upon us to listen to each other. I would add to this: let us see each other, even touch each other — handshakes — when our world is able to move out of physical distancing and isolation. Let us experience what each other experience. It can only lead to greater insight and compassion.
And though there’s no real need to feel compassionate about the ancient Assyrians, bloodthirsty conquerors, beheaders and enslavers that they were, we might as well know a little more about what the world felt like to them. You never know, it might be good practice.