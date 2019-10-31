Having spent my career teaching history, as well as serving the local chapter of the Archaeological Institute of America for the last few years, I am at last (duh!) starting to get a feeling for the synergy of the fields of archaeology and history.
We study prehistory through archaeological methods, and prehistory is just a more ancient version of history. But that’s only the obvious part. There’s a good deal more.
The fact is, much, if not even most, archaeological excavation takes place at sites that are also part of the historical record — places like Rome of Athens, for example. Last month we even had a lecture about sites in Nevada occupied in the 20th century! So why even bother to do archaeology in places you already know about through the historical record?
The more you read history, the more you realize that the historians leave out almost everything that is important.
The ongoing complaint of history students is “Why do we have to learn about kings and battles?”
And the usual answer is “Because they’re important, whether or not you’re interested in them.”
And, as Leon Trotsky famously said, “You may not be interested in war, but war is interested in you.”
But kings and battles are, I believe, a tiny part of the picture. Most of our history is, after all, about women bearing and raising children. Even kings and warriors were children once. Or making clothing: Almost everybody wears clothing, almost all the time. In this context, consider attending our Dec. 7 event, “Ancient Knits KAL,” a knitting workshop on ancient patterns given by Ashley Morton.
At the moment, I’m struck by the importance of cross-cultural contact, and its value in promoting innovation. Globalism is an ancient phenomenon — in fact, we cannot even date its origins in the trade across the Eurasian continent — and it appears that the most innovative societies in history have been those touched most by trade — and immigration. Another reason why Brexit is such a terrible idea.
Archaeologists are the world’s experts in drawing connections between ancient societies because they find, in a given locale, objects originating in distant places, sometimes many hundreds of miles away.
To take Stonehenge for example: 4,600 years ago, the builders were moving stones as large as two tons from quarries as far as 150 miles away. We don’t know how they did it.
DNA analysis also shows human migration and intermarriage date back more than 100,000 years and that all of us are a mixed, mongrel breed — there are no “pure” races anywhere.
Historians haven’t really noticed these facts, because trade, the movement of rocks and intermarriage are not really part of their kings-and-battles perspective.
Now archaeology is even beginning to look at the future. Rosemary Joyce, a professor at Berkeley, will speak on Nov. 14 about archaeology and nuclear waste disposal. “How can we ensure,” she asks, “that people in the distant future do not excavate hazardous waste that we are burying today, produced from military and civilian nuclear programs?”
Joyce follows up with the intriguing suggestion that what has survived from the ancient past was not necessarily meant to.
Apart from “eternal” monuments such as the pyramids of Egypt (and these are very rare), most surviving artifacts, even buildings, were not intended to last for thousands of years — they were meant for immediate use, with no thought to the distant future.
This view was underscored last month by Kristen Tiede when she spoke of excavating mining settlements as a way of demonstrating that the people who lived there intended to move away as soon as possible.
Joyce is a widely respected member of the archaeological community, and we are lucky to be able to entertain her as a guest.
Her fieldwork has taken place mainly in the Maya sites in Honduras. She writes: “My research in Honduras explored social histories in which economic inequality was never as extreme as among neighboring Maya societies, leading me to consider how archaeologists might combat the common assumption that ever-increasing inequality is somehow inevitable.”
Since ever-increasing inequality is a fact of life in the U.S. today, we might listen thoughtfully to what Joyce has to tell us.