You might reasonably suppose that digging up old stones, pots and bones doesn’t have much relevance in a world beset by epidemics, economic crises, political disunity, violent confrontations and climate change.
So many balls in the air! Why ignore them even for a moment to look at curiosities from the deep past?
I claim the necessity of this field, critical especially in these times. Like any serious, scientific discipline, it comprises a vast amount of low-level data in the form of finds, that have to be pieced together, sometimes physically and sometimes metaphorically, to build up a picture of the past, near or distant.
Over the decades, the picture gets bigger and bigger and clearer and clearer.
Here’s an example. Bear with me through the details.
To me, the besetting “myth” of the 19th and 20th centuries was that of innate racial superiority, which informed not only Nazi atrocities and ethnic cleansing of all sorts, but also U.S. immigration policy over the decades, our history of slavery and its aftermath, and so much else that is harmful (and nothing at all that is good)—including, according to some, why we don’t have adequate healthcare in the U.S. to deal with COVID-19.
Racial mythology is grounded in ideas from before the American Revolution, and shows why men like Jefferson could passionately advocate for universal freedom but still own slaves.
Jefferson believed blacks couldn’t handle the duties of citizenship, as did Lincoln for a while, possibly until he met Frederick Douglass.
In the 1800s archaeologists started to uncover evidence of upheaval and destruction throughout the world of the eastern Mediterranean.
This happened several hundred years before the rise of Athens, whose writers recorded sketchy accounts of long-ago invasions.
The Trojan War was the banner catastrophe, a war between Greeks and a people living in what is now Turkey.
But destruction was far more widespread, reaching through Syria, Israel and Egypt, not to mention Greece, Turkey and Crete and as far eastward as India.
Palaces were burned and torn down, whole towns died out, societies fell into poverty. Nobody knows even now exactly what happened, or why.
But the besetting myth had a good answer: racially superior people, the Aryans, swept in from around the Black Sea, with better weapons, organization and tactics, and overwhelmed the local people, settling in to take over their lands.
These people spoke a language that then evolved in various places to become Greek, Latin, Hindi, and the Germanic tongues (among others).
Of course nobody knew what languages had been spoken in these regions beforehand, because there were no texts.
In 1900, however, digging in Crete, an English archaeologist discovered a whole library of ancient texts, documents in a curious unknown script which he dubbed “Linear B.”
As the clay tablets holding these texts came from a palace that was burned during the destruction, it was clear they held the key to the pre-Greek language of the racial inferiors.
Over the decades more tablets came to light from more sites on Crete and on mainland Greece.
Efforts were made to decipher them, but none succeeded, until in 1953 two Englishmen, Michael Ventris and John Chadwick, managed to decode the tablets and, much to everyone’s surprise, the language was — the envelope please — Greek. It took a while for the message to sink in, but the whole racial-superiority explanation for the overthrow of countless states had to be discarded — the “Aryans” were there already!
Of course in the meantime Hitler had done his bit to discredit the theory as well, so by 1960 no serious scholars still held onto it.
There have been popular books arguing for racial superiority, but none by reputable scholars.
Of course, the ugliness of racism is still with us, but it no longer has a basis in what we regard as truth.
It is superstition, pure and simple, and we know that, being superstition, it can never lead us as a people in a positive direction.
Demagogues whose appeal originates in racism, are, in fact, wrong. But it takes decades, perhaps generations or even centuries, for world-views to adjust to reality and the decipherment of Linear B took place within living memory.
Archaeology matters.