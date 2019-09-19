You Are Here.
College campuses and business parks often have a prominently displayed sign near the parking area: “You are here,” it announces, with an arrow pointing to your location on a map of the area.
One of my favorite posters shows the Milky Way galaxy with the same indication: clearly, an invitation to humility.
I’ve always loved this image for that and another reason — it reminds me to try to understand where I am, in time as well as in space.
We are here, about 14 billion years into the history of the universe, about 4 billion years into the history of the earth, orbiting one star of perhaps 400 billion in the galaxy, which is 200,000 light-years across.
And it’s one galaxy among probably 100 billion. Yikes. Ever feel lonely?
But the you-are-here perspective leads not to fear, but to insights, and one of the best ways to explore our deeper reaches in space and time is to pay attention to what archaeologists have to tell us.
This year’s season of lectures and activities sponsored by the Walla Walla Chapter of the Archaeological Institute of America gives a broad offering, global in perspective that stretches from the stone age to the early 20th century.
A vast perspective indeed.
Today I want to remind readers of the upcoming series (see the Time Capsule for more details) and to spell out a little more clearly what’s coming up in the next few weeks.
Our season opens with a talk about the recent past by Kristen Tiede.
Kristen grew up on a farm in rural north central Idaho. She got her bachelor of science in anthropology with a history minor from the University of Idaho and completed her master’s in anthropology with an emphasis in historical archaeology at the University of Nevada, Reno.
She currently works as an archaeologist for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Pendleton.
She will present her research on a Depression-era mining community in the remote Rabbithole Mining District, near the Black Rock Desert in Nevada.
She used a model of anticipated mobility to analyze the community and their intentions through the dwellings they constructed and the items they left behind. The Great Depression was an important influence on the residents of the Rabbithole Mining District, how they adapted to the conditions, and made a living during difficult economic conditions.
The ”anticipated mobility” model refers to the fact that most inhabitants did not expect to stay long in the area, and therefore built, consumed, and disposed of their goods with mobility in mind.
Sometimes I wonder if we in the developed world are treating the whole earth as if we don’t expect to stay long.
Let’s get some perspective from Kristen.
Also in October: the AIA celebrates “International Archaeology Day” throughout the nation with special activities.
In Walla Walla these have usually taken the form of walking tours (Walla Walla Chinatown), or driving tours (Frenchtown).
This year Dan Clark, from the newly organized Walla Walla Historic Cemeteries association, will give a historic cemeteries tour.
I remember riding my bicycle around the outskirts of town as a boy in the 1960s and seeing small cemetery plots in the middle of fields — the valley is full of them, larger and smaller, and they provide a trove of information for amateur historians and archaeologists.
Later this season, about which I will write more in future issues, we’ll get some unusual topics, including a workshop on ancient knitting techniques, the archaeology of nuclear waste (future archaeology?); an exploration of the Moabites, neighbors and frequent enemies of the Hebrews of Biblical times; medieval Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean, and the famous Gardens of Babylon, as a study in the politics, ethics, and methodologies of doing archaeological fieldwork in the Middle East today, at the very critical moment of global ecological crisis, climate change, military conflict, mass immigration, and heritage violence. It’s a season not to be missed.
You are Here, but They are still here. Or, as William Faulkner wrote (in “Requiem for a Nun”), “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”
Or in the case of nuclear waste, perhaps “the future is not unborn; it’s already here.”
John Jamison is a frequent contributor to the Union-Bulletin on local musical and archaeological subjects. He is currently serving as program director to the Walla Walla chapter of the Archaeological Institute of America.