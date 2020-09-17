This is about a “virtual” archaeological site: the grave of William Shakespeare, in his home town of Stratford-upon-Avon, England.
This grave is “protected” against disturbance by a verse. A British documentary film crew have radar-scanned the graves beneath the stones (some family members also there), with results coming soon. Since radar will move no bones, the technicians can relax.
People have wanted to dig open this grave for years — nay, centuries. They wanted proof that he was not who we’re told he was. When Shakespeare was alive (died 1616) he was a well-liked and successful author and playwright.
He made good money as a shareholder in the Globe Theatre, and retired rich to Stratford. We know little about his life, because he was a commoner, not a nobleman, and the biographies of commoners were not recorded. (Shakespeare shared this prejudice: his serious works are usually about kings, dukes, generals, noble families.)
After death he was much lamented. Six years later his fellow actors published a collection of his works — an almost unheard-of honor for the time, and we’re glad they did. But nobody bothered to inquire about his private life, friendships, or tastes until everyone who knew him had died.
Fast forward to around 1776. Talent, regardless of birth, gained recognition.
Of course Shakespeare stood out. A hunt for information about him ensued, uncovering new documents, mostly forgeries.
The desire to eke out knowledge of his life continues to the present, partly because of a curious prejudice best expressed by Mark Twain, who flatly declared that all writing is autobiographical.
The longed-for information, it was declared, was in the plays.
It turned out that Shakespeare knew a lot. Example: he knew about life at court. So, he was a courtier!
But we know the man from Stratford was no courtier but a commoner!
Then it follows that the man from Stratford must not have written the plays. The first alternative to be suggested was Lord Francis Bacon, a parliamentarian and lord high chancellor. Also a brilliant author and philosopher — a natural to have written the plays.
But Shakespeare knew a lot about a lot of things, not just the court: he knew about the military, the law, about farming and gardening, medicine, seafaring, piracy, even wine-making. About being a Jew and being a woman. He knew how to write poetry. And he knew (perhaps more than anything else) about the stage.
So Bacon won’t quite fill the bill. Many others have been proposed: the poet Christopher Marlowe, who died just as Shakespeare was getting started, Queen Elizabeth herself, who died before Shakespeare’s last 15 plays were written, and today’s fave, the Earl of Oxford, who died the year after Elizabeth.
How do the partisans of these (absurd) choices answer these complications: a) they died too soon; b) none of them knew about (e.g.) farming or seafaring; c) they wrote the most brilliant works of English literature, but took no credit for them; d) the plays show deep understanding of theatre, but none of them had anything to do with it?
The envelope please: Conspiracy Theories! That’s right, they claim vast cover-ups, involving buying off the man from Stratford, slipping pages under his door at night, and making sure that no one found out. What about those like Elizabeth and Oxford who died too soon? How did they put references to current events into plays like Macbeth, which is rife with them? Conspiracy Theories!
Yes, but invoke Conspiracy, and no questions remain. The mind settles into a muddy pond.
A friend once offered this about the 911 tragedy: why did they remove pictures of the damaged Pentagon building the next day?
Because the Pentagon was never damaged, the whole tragedy was a cover-up and a conspiracy by … well, someone. (Not Bin Laden.) There’s plenty more: The Kennedy assassination. The Holocaust. The moon landing. And now, the Deep State, QAnon.
Sure, there have been conspiracies. The assassination of Lincoln was one. Of Caesar. But successful conspiracies all have in common that they involve just a few people. Obviously.
The cover-up of Shakespeare requires two generations of utterly dedicated co-conspirators who participated for no conceivable reason.
Likewise for the Holocaust. And the moon landing? Maybe a hundred thousand co-conspirators? Earth to QAnon: Get. Real.
Maybe Shakespeare was just a guy with a good imagination, a good mind, and access to books.
Leave his bones alone.