As I drive around town I see yard signs: “Opportunity Program Class of 2021,” “WA-HI Class of 2021,” or “Warrior Graduate 2021.”
I am always happy to see these signs — they are visible recognition of a young person’s hard work, and often the support of their families and friends. Because of my professional background I often wish there was a sign for families whose children were turning 5: “ 90% of my brain is developed!” or “Brain Builders live here!”
A fifth or sixth birthday often signifies the transition to kindergarten, but also represents a new developmental period for children and families.
Many an essay has been written about the walk across the clothing aisle from 5T to size 6.
At the time of this writing my oldest is in her first week of kindergarten and for the past month I have been a complete basket case. Like many parents I found myself asking “Did I do enough?”, “Does she know how to zip up her sweater?” Did I love her enough for her to feel secure in a new place with new people, learning new things?”
I am slowly realizing that these questions will never go away, they will only intensify. But as the children get older they will have more and more opportunity to engage with the community on their own terms. In a sense they will “belong” less to me and my husband and our immediate family and more to the whole community. Which is as it should be.
As I have had these reflections, it’s made me realize how much of the hard work of parenting young children remains unseen.
When’s the last time someone shouted out to you “ I saw you reading Frozen’s The Icy Monster for the 500th time! Great work on developing a love of reading and increasing language skills!”
So much of the work of parenting young children is meeting basic needs, but there is not enough recognition that by being responsive to an infant or toddler’s basic needs we are setting up secure attachment which is the basis for brain development.
The pandemic has only intensified the isolation and lack of recognition that families with young children receive.
Playgrounds and public spaces were closed.
Babies born in the pandemic are just now meeting family and friends for the first time.
So if you are a family that has a newly minted 5- or 6-year-old, I am giving you a mental high five and a hearty congratulations. You did it — your hard work is showing up wherever your child goes in this community and world. I encourage all community members to see the hard work of families with young children through compliments, acknowledgement and patience.
I also want to thank our early learning work force and child care providers, early childhood educators and elementary school teachers for their devotion to children and families.
And I would like to leave all of us with the question: if we recognized the value of raising young children in our community, what would be true?
