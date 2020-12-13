Part 2
From the Washington Statesman, Dec. 26, 1863:
“Road Agents About — Mr. Wm. Courtney, living on Dry Creek, about seven miles from this city, was robbed by ‘road agents,’ on Friday night … of $800. Mr. C. had been into town during the day and had collected about $1,000, which he put in two purses, $800 in one and $200 in the other. ($1,000 in 1863 is about $21,000 today.)
“He started home late in the evening, and when he had arrived within half a mile of his place two men rode up, one on either side of him, and presenting double-barreled shot guns at his breast demanded his money.
“He gave them the purse containing the $800. When they told him he had another, and demanded it, he did not give that purse up, and they compelled him to turn his pockets inside out, with the exception of an inside coat pocket which contained the purse.
“The robbers had evidently seen Mr. C. with his money in town, and preceded him on the
way home.”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, Jan. 16, 1864:
“The Coming Season — The coming season promises to be one of unusual prosperity and business activity for the people of this valley and the whole upper country. At no time since its settlement have there been so many inducements offered to emigration as now.
“Added to the numerous rich gold fields that have been opened from the British line to Klamath Lake, a prospective new field is now talked of in the Kootenay country, to which, if we can believe half that is said in regard to the prospects obtained, there will be an immense travel the
coming season.
“This will open up a new avenue for trade, and added to the long line of pack trains and wagons that must necessarily be employed in supplying the old mines, we may with certainty expect to see an equally busy one in transit for the new Eldorado, laden with the products of our valleys and the goods of our merchants.
“New towns must be built and the old established ones will be benefited by the demands
that will be made upon them for material and supplies.
“Those who have witnessed the changes that have taken place here within the three years past — who have seen the thousands of people passing to and from the mines that have been developed within that period — will know how to appreciate this and prepare for the coming harvest. To our own valley, especially — as in all former seasons since the discovery of the surrounding mines — do the prospects seem favorable.”
•••
“Home Made Brooms — We observed Mr. J. F. Wood, some weeks ago, supplying the market of this city with brooms of his own manufacture, from broom-corn raised by himself upon his farm in this county.
“That there is economy in more ways than one in patronizing home industry we can certify, in the fact that Mr. W. presented us a couple of his brooms a year ago, one of which has been in constant daily use in the office since that time and bids fair to last yet another year.”