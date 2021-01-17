Whenever restoration of a piece of furniture begins, we enter the realm of the unknown.
We know something unexpected that must be repaired will likely be found. The nature of that unexpected repair is unknown.
At the beginning of 2020, none of us knew that we all would soon be entering the realm of the unknown.
The year began as expected. I was at the front counter pricing antiques and waiting on customers. We were just getting into the rhythm of the new year. Then, suddenly and dramatically, everything came to a halt when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
When we re-opened in June, our son Nick Emigh, was at the front counter. Since I am in the “at-risk” age group, I was essentially quarantined in the workshop. To be extra safe, I was in the workshop only on the days that the sales area was closed.
Spending way more time than usual in the workshop gave me the opportunity to think about the pieces that I was working on. It did not take too much thought to realize that people staying at and working from home had prompted a new furniture trend.
No single piece of furniture was as emblematic of the year 2020 as was the desk. As people set-up home school and workspaces, library tables and small tables, desks grew in demand throughout the entire “antiques industry.” They provided people an opportunity to create a designated “workspace” and to lend some organization to the chaos of the world outside their home.
In October I began the restoration of an early 1900s oak combination desk and bookcase. Although I did not know it initially, this piece turned out to be one of my favorite of the year.
I like it for its combination of decorative embellishments, functionality, and the story that it had to tell. Perhaps the fact that it is a desk in the “antiques year of the desk” didn’t hurt either.
Routinely, the first thing I do in any restoration is to remove any mirrors or glass, things that might break. Remember that I always find something that is unexpected? Well, only one brad and half of another one were all that was holding one of the beveled glass mirrors in place.
Not only was that unexpected, but I have no idea why the mirror had not fallen out when the desk was moved. It was obvious that the desk was a “survivor”.
When the mirrors on the backsplash and the glass in the doors were removed, I took a closer look at them. I discovered that the back of the large mirror was dated May 2, 1905.
Machine manufactured furniture was never marked with a date. However, there are several ways to roughly date a piece of antique furniture. The first is through the knowledge of furniture styles and the era when they were manufactured.
In addition, antique metal hardware often has patent dates on it. Since patents were good for seven years, they also provide a rough age range. Mirrors were dated when they were produced, and those dates are the best approximation of when a piece was built.
You may be aware that I am open to listening to the stories that a piece of furniture has to tell. It was as if the desk was saying, “I was built before the Pandemic of 1918-19 and I am still around during the Pandemic of 2020-21.”
It is obvious that this desk was top-of-the-line when it was manufactured. The mirrored backsplash, with a little drawer and shelves, were embellishments to what would otherwise be a basic functional desk.
Further, the desk has a bookcase with two glass doors below the drop-down writing surface. For the bookcase to be seen, let alone accessed, a chair when not in use would have to be positioned to the side of the desk. Thus, the desk would have been displayed, in a place of honor, without a chair in front of it to block the view.
This desk/bookcase was a statement piece in its home or office décor. It said “Hey, look at me. I’m something special.”
So here is the 115-year-old, totally restored desk, one pandemic later, and it is something special once again. Loose front legs and glue joints have been repaired. The deteriorating, age-darkened finish has been replaced and the desk now has a warm rich glow.
Upon closer inspection, you notice the gargoyles at either side of the large mirror. Gargoyles that are protecting the desk, protecting the home, and snarling at the pandemics raging in the outside world.
That gargoyle image is just one more thing that is special — and unexpected — about this desk.