Part 1
From the Washington Statesman, June 7, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Over Bathing — If a fish is deprived of its scales, it will be chilled to death; and reasoning analogically, and knowing, too, that the human skin scales are destroyed by the alkali of the soap, a man may wash himself too much — may actually wash away the scales of his body, leaving the pores so unprotected against heat and cold and obstructions, that death will inevitably ensue; indeed, physiological research proves that if a third of the skin is removed from the body by scalding or otherwise, a fatal termination is unavoidable.
“Observant persons know how soon the skin becomes pale, shriveled and tender, even on the harder hands, if kept a great deal in cold water. These are suggestive considerations for those who believe that continued water sloshings are indispensable to health and longevity — ‘Hall’s Journal of Health.’”
From the Washington Statesman, June 14, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Stabbing — A man named Purdy was killed by a Spaniard in this county, on Wednesday last. They got into a dispute about a blanket, during the Spaniard drew Purdy’s knife from his belt and stabbed him to the heart. The Spaniard escaped.”
From the Washington Statesman, June 21, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Early Vegetables — No country that we have even been in is better adapted to the growth of vegetables than the Walla Walla valley. The snow had scarcely left the foothills in the spring when lettuce, radishes, onions and rutabagas were abundant in market.
“New potatoes have been in market more than a week. This beats the lower country by at least two weeks. The Oregonians are in the habit of shipping their early vegetables from California. Henceforth we would recommend them to ship their supplies in this line from this valley.”