Part 4
From the Washington Statesman, 8 March 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“HIGH PRICE — A cow and calf sold in this city a few days ago for one hundred dollars (about $2,600 in 2020). If there are any people in the Willamette who have cows or work oxen to dispose of they would do well to drive them to this market.”
From the Washington Statesman, 15 March 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Parties, en route for the mines, are now arriving here almost every day from the Dalles. They come on foot. They report the road still in bad condition.”
From the Washington Statesman, 22 March 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“The snow has almost entirely disappeared from the valley and the residents are now busily discussing which is preferable, snow or mud? If the mud is as deep in the roads throughout the valley as it is on some of our cross-streets, we take it that this question is more easily propounded than decided.”
“Persons have been in the habit of calling at this office for papers for their neighbors and not delivering them. They will oblige both our patrons and ourselves by discontinuing this practice.”