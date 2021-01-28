Stress can be a good motivator for a writer.
Lois Olmstead, whose nom de plume is L.A. Malby, found that to be the case while writing her seventh novel. She composed the story in 30 days in 2019 and published “Searching for Sugar Time” on Jan. 6.
“I chose the most stressful time in my life to write the sequel to the ‘Sugar Time’ series,” she said. “We put our home on the market, sold it and made the major move of a lifetime, with many dire warnings, and moved in with our daughter.”
The fruits of her writing endeavor yielded the 168-page “Searching for Sugar Time,” which she rewrote while unpacking and fitting into two rooms in daughter Tami Olmstead‘s College Place home.
She and husband Chuck Olmstead picked up stakes from their home of more than 12 years in LaCrosse, Washington, and returned to the Walla Walla Valley. The Whitman County town of about 330 people had been their childhood stomping grounds.
What she doesn’t find stressful is following the write-a-novel-in-30-days formula via the online November National Writing Month website, known more commonly as NANOWRIMO. See nanowrimo.org. “It’s a great way to write,” she said.
She’d pack up a room after writing each of the 30 days in 2019, she said. In early 2020, she, Chuck and grandson-in-law David Corbett and most of their family moved the couple during the worst flood in the area in years, she said. Then COVID-19 swept in.
Her latest novel wraps up the Sugar Time storyline. In it, protagonist Harry Garrett searches for and discovers long-missing father Wally in the Aleutian Islands.
Granddaughter Shawna Corbett, of Shawna Corbett Photography, designs her book covers, Lois said. Great-grandson Lash Corbett is silhouetted on the book cover.
Her inspiration for the series stems from her fascination with World War II. “’Sugar Time’ just came to me. It came from rationing sugar during World War II.”
The scarcity of sugar made it difficult when baking. “My mom stopped putting sugar in her coffee. The name just stuck with me and just fits the theme,” she said.
“I grew up listening to stories from my Irish mother concerning religion, politics and unions. A great source for writing. I used some of my mom’s stories,” Lois said. “She was really dramatic, very politically active and a precinct committeewoman in LaCrosse. We used to have conversations around the dinner table. Mom did most of the talking and was indoctrinating us, I suppose.”
Lois’ father was a Union Pacific Railroad section foreman. She grew up in Grandview, Washington, until the family moved to LaCrosse when she was in third grade.
“It was a nice little town. Mom wanted a place to live with a church and grocery store. We retired there 40 years later, then decided to come here,” she said.
“I think the next book I write in November during NANOWRIMO may be about how to survive life with your child. We’ll see,” Lois said.
When the Olmsteads lived in Walla Walla between about 1968-1989ish, Lois worked at and later owned The Diet Center and Chuck managed Albertsons.
In addition to Tami, Lois and Chuck have two other daughters and a son, Vicki Ruley and Chuck Olmstead, both of Walla Walla, and Judy Van Schoiack of La Quinta, California.
The new book is available from Lois or in paperback or Kindle format on amazon.com or barnesandnoble.com.