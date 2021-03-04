“How the South Finally Won the Civil War: And Controls the Political Future of the United States,” by Charles Potts, hardbound, 439 pages, Tsunami Press, Walla Walla. The book is available from Potts for $30 at P.O. Box 100, Walla Walla, WA, 99362, and from booksellers in Walla Walla and online.
Walla Walla businessman, poet and author Charles Potts is ahead of the curve. His opus, “How the South Finally Won the Civil War: And Controls the Political Future of the United States,” came out in 1995, a good 2½ decades before the next book to tackle the subject.
Fast forward to 2020 when Boston College professor and Harvard University alumna Heather Cox Richardson produced “How the South Won the Civil War: Oligarchy, Democracy, and the Continuing Fight for the Soul of America,” press published by Oxford University.
“The point being that I scooped a Harvard-educated historian and Oxford University Press to the correct information by 25 years,” Potts said. “I believe notice needs to be taken of that fact.”
He started charlespotts.com to help make the news public.
Potts’ narrative is based on the historical record of Southern policy, starting with the British colony at Charleston, South Carolina, in 1670.
It examines the way intervention-free economic ideas of exploitation, racism and contempt for democracy and the environment were the basis of the difference between the North and South that led to the Civil War.
Between 1865-1945, the South has regained control of the American federal government, Potts maintains. Five of the six things the South fought for during the Civil War are now public policy, he said.
Potts’ 439-page tome garnered a variety of positive reviews, including these: “This book reminds me of Karl Marx’s ‘Capital’ ... The great contribution Potts makes is in his consideration of militarism as the state religion,” wrote Paul Cardwell Jr. with The Paris (Texas) News.
“This is a book no public library’s history collection should be without,” said Mike Finley in Techno Craze.
And Russ Greene, with The Gilmer (Texas) Mirror, wrote, “No one should acquire this book thinking the author is a Confederate sympathizer. Far from it ... The case he presents is compelling and convincing ... a book well worth reading.”
The self-taught historian with a bachelor’s in English recently completed a new book, as yet unpublished, “The Fifth Convulsion: The Structure of American History.”
“At the glacial pace the establishment moves, I have reasons to think that I will be scooping them on this subject as well,” he said.
Embodied in the current convulsion are the COVID-19 pandemic, systemic racism, political and economic disasters and the onrushing global warming catastrophe, Potts said.
Convulsions that preceded it are King Philip’s War, an armed conflict in 1675-1678 between indigenous New England inhabitants and New England colonists and their indigenous allies; the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, and the Great Depression, followed by World War II.