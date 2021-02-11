“The Girl and the Bombardier: A True Story of Resistance and Rescue in Nazi-Occupied France,” Diversion Books (Sept. 8, 2019), $17.99, by Susan Tate Ankeny, available at susantateankeny.com.
Remaining reticent about his World War II combat experiences wasn’t Dean Tate’s way. The B-17 bombardier, who trained at the U.S. Army Air Corps base in Walla Walla during summer and early fall 1943, talked about his escape from Nazi-occupied France so often, daughter Susan Tate Ankeny thought she knew the story by heart.
“While most men never talked about their war experiences, my dad told his story of being rescued by the French Resistance to anyone who would listen,” said Tate Ankeny, 59, of Camas, Washington.
Digging deeper over two years, including a trip to France, revealed how much she still didn’t know, however. It led her to the courageous French citizens who helped in a treacherous rescue operation to save Tate, whose plane had been shot down in France, the nation crawling with Nazis.
With peril at every turn and defying summary execution by Nazis if caught, farmers, teenagers, families and Shelburne resistance operatives helped him escape.
Tate Ankeny’s research included two reconnaissance missions to Walla Walla.
“My most memorable experience was tasting wine at Adamant Winery in the same room that had been the Officers’ Mess where my dad had eaten his meals,” she emailed.
“I even had the opportunity to fly over the areas where the B-17 crews dropped their bomb loads while training in Walla Walla,” she said.
She bound all of her work into “The Girl and the Bombardier: A True Story of Resistance and Rescue in Nazi-Occupied France.” Her aim? To highlight her father’s story and honor French patriots who gambled with their lives on his behalf.
Tate’s partial memoir and notes provided his daughter a foundation for her efforts. He had been a lifelong educator and former administrator at Reynolds School District and Roosevelt High School in Portland before his death in 2003.
She said he lived more in the present than in the past, but throughout his life he corresponded with Godelieve Van Laere, a French girl who at 17 saw him parachute from his burning plane.
Van Laere hid him in a barn across the road from the church yard where he’d landed and convinced her family to hide him despite the deadly risk. That began a saga of constantly changing hiding places ranging from upstairs bedrooms, straw piles in barns and a World War I bunker, the Nazis always just a hair’s breadth away.
Resistance fighters moved Tate and other rescued airmen via the Shelburne Escape Line until they could get them out of France and back to England. The allies were often hungry, dirty and ill clothed, fearful that by speaking they might give away their faked identities if questioned.
The compelling journey continued for Tate Ankeny as she retraced her father’s steps at Van Laere’s invitation to show her around France. She flew in a B-17 and visited sites her father saw, noting she felt his presence throughout.
Her well-researched narrative makes palpable the courageous actions of a young French girl, her compatriots and the airmen under oppressive duress.
“The Girl and the Bombardier” was released weeks before the coronavirus quarantine clamped down on the world. However, “The book is doing great,” she said. “I don’t even know how during the pandemic and with bookstores in my area closed or by appointment only. There is interest in making it into a movie!”
Between 1984-2009, Tate Ankeny taught kindergarten-12th grades in Walnut Creek, California, and in Oregon at The Dalles, Clackamas and southwest Portland. She moved to Camas from Portland where she was born and raised and lived most of her adult life.
Tate Ankeny left her teaching career to write this book. The great-great granddaughter of Oregon Trail pioneers, she is a member of the 8th Air Force Historical Society, the Air Force Escape and Evasion Society and the Association des Sauveteurs d’Aviatteurs Alliés.