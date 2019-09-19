“Walls of Secrecy/Stories of Prison Life 1971-1981,” by Kelley Messinger with Emily Lauritzen Waters, self-published, with photos by Ethan Hoffman and others, 183 pages, $16.95, ISBN 978-0-578-55291-0.
The author of a memoir covering his life as an inmate inside the walls of the Washington State Penitentiary during a notoriously difficult era in prison management will be in Walla Walla to autograph copies during a book signing from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Book & Game Co., 38 E. Main St.
Kelley D. Messinger, then 23, was convicted in Walla Walla County Superior Court in 1971 for killing his wife, Pamela Messinger, 16.
He spent a decade serving a life sentence in the maximum security unit at WSP, and witnessed “a ludicrous prison governance system” when prison officials experimented by allowing ruthless inmates to rule inside the walls.
He describes the life of the inmates, their social hierarchy, survival rules, violence, rape, murder and defensive tactics.
“His fellow prisoners, as well as prison administration and staff are, in many cases, stranger than could be invented by a fiction writer,” a release from Emily Waters said.
In order to fit in, Messinger chose to become a member of the notorious “Bikers” gang and said it had a huge impact on his survival.
A 1975 Union-Bulletin story reported while inside he earned an applied science degree through Walla Walla Community College. He said in the story he learned a lot about the electrical trade.
He expected in 1975 to continue learning in academic classes and served as a teacher’s aid.
He had been a postal carrier at the time of his wife’s death and still wore his wedding ring when interviewed by former U-B colleague Jo Moreland.
His case came to the attention of then Gov. Dixy Lee Ray who exonerated him after looking into his case. She heard the investigation used to convict him was used as a case study for how not to investigate crimes.
The 1975 U-B story reported he published in the U-B a $3,000 reward to help prove his innocence and lead to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for the Aug. 7, 1970, suffocation slaying of Pamela. Her body was dumped in a ditch southeast of Walla Walla.
Messinger researched Chris Murray’s book, “Unusual Punishment,” and with permission has included photos taken by former U-B photographer Ethan Hoffman for a collaboration Hoffman did with former U-B reporter John McCoy, “Concrete Mama.”
Messinger dedicated his book to “all those inmates who endured constant torture and the many who lost their lives during the state of Washington’s great penal experiment.”
In fact, former penitentiary correctional officer and later state Department of Corrections Director James “Jim” Spalding is quoted in Messinger’s book, saying “If the state were to pay every inmate who served time at the ‘Walls’ (Washington State Penitentiary) from 1970 to 1980 $1,000,000, that would be insufficient compensation for the torture they had to endure. No crime committed justified the conditions imposed by the state at that institution.”
In a bio about Spalding, who died in 2014, it notes he inherited a broken, dysfunctional prison with out-of-control inmates and correctional officers.
“Many officers did little or nothing; some ran in rat packs, harassing inmates, trashing their cells and beating them.”
Messinger currently lives in Thornton, Wash., and owns an aftermarket motorcycle parts business in Rosalia.
He never lost his love for motorcycles, he said in a release, and continues riding his motorcycle on long treks, including several times on the Alaska-Canada highway.
